2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus No Accident Glass Roof Autopilot Navigation

2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus No Accident Glass Roof Autopilot Navigation

$43,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 9 , 8 4 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10168839

10168839 Stock #: 12757

12757 VIN: 5YJ3E1EA7MF852553

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 49,848 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Back-Up Camera Lane Departure Warning Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Front Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Restricted Driving Mode Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Blind Spot Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Right Side Camera Left Side Camera Power Rear Child Safety Locks Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning Aerial View Camera System Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Seating Leather Seats Memory Seats Dual Power Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Variable Intermittent Wipers Black door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Light tinted glass LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Laminated Glass Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Power Open And Close Trunk Rear Cargo Access Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer Compass Navigation Driver Information Centre HEATED FRONT SEATS Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet HVAC -inc: Console Ducts Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Tracker System Full Carpet Floor Covering Mobile hotspot internet access Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls 8-Way Passenger Seat Smart Device Integration Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Wireless Phone Charging Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Charge Port Door Digital Appearance Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power adjustable front seats and custom driver profiles Windows Panoramic Roof Comfort air rear air Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience cruise tilt Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Window grid antenna 8 speakers 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Rear Entertainment System w/Digital Media Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear-wheel drive Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering 3 Skid Plates 33-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic 9.00 Axle Ratio Motor: AC Permanent Magnet -inc: 423 km estimated range Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA BACK UP SENSORS Park Assist LASER CRUISE Power Tilt Wheel Side Camera WIFI AM / FM / CD Player Forward Crash Sensor Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.