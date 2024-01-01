$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Tesla Model 3
Long Range AWD / Pano Roof / FSD / Leather
Location
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
905-290-1319
Used
11,439KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EBXMF987972
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 11,439 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Power folding side mirrors
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic lights
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Departure Alert
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Alternate NumbersText: 289-203-9541
