Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Tesla Model 3

11,439 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Tesla Model 3

Long Range AWD / Pano Roof / FSD / Leather

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Tesla Model 3

Long Range AWD / Pano Roof / FSD / Leather

Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
11,439KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EBXMF987972

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 11,439 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Power folding side mirrors

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Departure Alert
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autotech Emporium

Used 2018 Toyota Corolla LE / Lane Departure / Forward Safety / Bluetooth for sale in Mississauga, ON
2018 Toyota Corolla LE / Lane Departure / Forward Safety / Bluetooth 174,979 KM $14,998 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Bentley Continental GTC Le Mans Edition AWD / 1 of 48 / Convertible / W12 for sale in Mississauga, ON
2013 Bentley Continental GTC Le Mans Edition AWD / 1 of 48 / Convertible / W12 38,302 KM $129,998 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Tesla Model 3 LONG RANGE AWD NAVI / PANO ROOF / FSD COMP for sale in Mississauga, ON
2019 Tesla Model 3 LONG RANGE AWD NAVI / PANO ROOF / FSD COMP 116,914 KM $28,888 + tax & lic

Email Autotech Emporium

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-290-XXXX

(click to show)

905-290-1319

Alternate Numbers
Text: 289-203-9541
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

Contact Seller
2021 Tesla Model 3