2021 Tesla Model 3
STANDARD RANGE PLUS
27,354KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9694465
- Stock #: 027063
- VIN: 5yj3e1ea7mf027063
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Solid Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 27,354 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 TESLA MODEL 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUS RWD
In this tesla the rear-mounted electric motor drives the rear wheels makes 221 horsepower and an estimated 302 lb-ft of torque. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.5 secs. Another feature of this car is that your smartphone can be used as a key, as accessing most driver controls is through the central 15-inch touchscreen. It comes with all-glass roof that extends from front to back. You can travel upto 423 kilometers on full charge.
HST and licensing will be extra
Certification and e-testing are available for $699.
* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*
Financing Available at as low as 4.99% O.A.C
We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.
Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!
Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.
Apply for pre-approval today !!
At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Safety
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
