<p><span style=color:#3c4043>Come in to see why this 2021 Toyota Corolla LE is the best-in-class sedan in the market and feel the efficiency on the road with peace of mind. </span></p> <p><span style=color:#3c4043>Finished in a White exterior that complements the Black cloth interior, standing on a set of 16 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 1.8L four (4) cylinder engine paired with a CVT automatic transmission. </span></p> <p><span style=color:#3c4043>Step into the interior and be impressed to find features including a sunroof, heated front seats, wireless phone charging pad, high beam assist, heated steering wheel, rain-sensing windshield wipers, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth and so much more. </span></p> <p><span style=color:#3c4043>Wed love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2021 Toyota Corolla LE will bring!</span></p> <p></p> <p><span style=color:#3c4043>PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL<br /> <br /> <br /> Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything Youve Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Dont Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing 3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day.[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].</span></p>

69,606 KM

Details Description Features

Location

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

69,606KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # APR9217
  • Mileage 69,606 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

CVT

