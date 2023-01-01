$25,990+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Corolla
BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | SUNROOF | WIRELESS CHARGING
2021 Toyota Corolla
BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | SUNROOF | WIRELESS CHARGING
Location
The Humberview Group
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
877-879-0091
$25,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # APR9217
- Mileage 69,606 KM
Vehicle Description
Come in to see why this 2021 Toyota Corolla LE is the best-in-class sedan in the market and feel the efficiency on the road with peace of mind.
Finished in a White exterior that complements the Black cloth interior, standing on a set of 16 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 1.8L four (4) cylinder engine paired with a CVT automatic transmission.
Step into the interior and be impressed to find features including a sunroof, heated front seats, wireless phone charging pad, high beam assist, heated steering wheel, rain-sensing windshield wipers, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth and so much more.
We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2021 Toyota Corolla LE will bring!
PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL
Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing 3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From The Humberview Group
Email The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
AutoPark Mississauga
Call Dealer
877-879-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
877-879-0091