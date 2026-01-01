$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Toyota Corolla
LE
2021 Toyota Corolla
LE
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
26,726KM
VIN 5YFBPMBE7MP248021
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 248021
- Mileage 26,726 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Toyota Corolla LE delivers reliability, efficiency, and modern technology in a sleek compact sedan. With its comfortable interior and excellent fuel economy, the Corolla remains one of the most dependable daily drivers on the market.
Powered by a 1.8L 4-cylinder engine paired with a CVT automatic transmission, the Corolla offers smooth performance and low operating costs.
Factory options included:
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Powered by a 1.8L 4-cylinder engine paired with a CVT automatic transmission, the Corolla offers smooth performance and low operating costs.
Factory options included:
- LE Trim
- Toyota Safety Sense
- Heated Front Seats
- Backup Camera
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Automatic Climate Control
- Keyless Entry
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From B Town Auto Sales
2025 Honda Civic Hybrid SPORT 31,593 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Porsche Macan Base 52,187 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Corolla LE 26,726 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email B Town Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
844-902-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
B Town Auto Sales
844-902-5177
2021 Toyota Corolla