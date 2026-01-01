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<strong>2021 Toyota Corolla LE delivers reliability, efficiency, and modern technology in a sleek compact sedan.</strong><span> With its comfortable interior and excellent fuel economy, the Corolla remains one of the most dependable daily drivers on the market.</span> <span> Powered by a </span><strong>1.8L 4-cylinder engine paired with a CVT automatic transmission</strong><span><strong>,</strong> the Corolla offers smooth performance and low operating costs.</span> <span> <strong>Factory options included:</strong></span> <ul> <li><span>LE Trim</span></li> <li><span>Toyota Safety Sense</span></li> <li><span>Heated Front Seats</span></li> <li><span>Backup Camera</span></li> <li><span>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</span></li> <li><span>Adaptive Cruise Control</span></li> <li><span>Lane Keeping Assist</span></li> <li><span>Automatic Climate Control</span></li> <li><span>Keyless Entry</span></li> </ul> <strong>At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.</strong> <strong>Special Financing price: $ *</strong> <strong>Cash Price: $ *</strong> <strong>Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.</strong>

2021 Toyota Corolla

26,726 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Toyota Corolla

LE

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14083575

2021 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 14083575
  2. 14083575
  3. 14083575
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$CALL

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Used
26,726KM
VIN 5YFBPMBE7MP248021

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 248021
  • Mileage 26,726 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Toyota Corolla LE delivers reliability, efficiency, and modern technology in a sleek compact sedan. With its comfortable interior and excellent fuel economy, the Corolla remains one of the most dependable daily drivers on the market.



Powered by a 1.8L 4-cylinder engine paired with a CVT automatic transmission, the Corolla offers smooth performance and low operating costs.



Factory options included:

  • LE Trim
  • Toyota Safety Sense
  • Heated Front Seats
  • Backup Camera
  • Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • Automatic Climate Control
  • Keyless Entry







At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.




Special Financing price: $ *

Cash Price: $ *




Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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2021 Toyota Corolla LE 26,726 KM $CALL + tax & lic

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B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2021 Toyota Corolla