2021 Toyota Corolla

16,460 KM

Details

$21,888

+ tax & licensing
$21,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

2021 Toyota Corolla

2021 Toyota Corolla

LE Automatic Navgation/Camera/Bluetooth

2021 Toyota Corolla

LE Automatic Navgation/Camera/Bluetooth

Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

$21,888

+ taxes & licensing

16,460KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8464557
  • Stock #: 6508
  • VIN: 5YFBPMBE1MP156583

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6508
  • Mileage 16,460 KM

Vehicle Description

*(905)290-1319*  LE Automatic, Keyless Entry, Air-conditioning,
Bluetooth, Bluetooth Audio, Navigation Capable, Power Locks, Windows, Backup Camera, Keyless
Entry, Toyota Safety sense and more  *CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK
IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available
OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving
the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned
vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A
Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. No payments
for 6 months interest accrues during this period, terms up to 84 months
are OAC. All promotional items, such as the portable gps are subject to
product availability and are available on advertised pricing only. We
also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will
provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic
engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate
transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior
high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene
cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment),  Engine
degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty
and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we
can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER
OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED.
CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(695).
ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE
ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2020 2019 2018 2017 Corolla
Hatch Chevrolet Optra Cruze, Ford Focus Fiesta Honda Fit Honda Civic
Nissan Sentra Altima Accord Camry model see our website. Price plus
applicable taxes. Please contact dealer for more details. Special sale
price listed available to regular finance purchase only on approved
credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
CD Player
Bluetooth
5 Passenger
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Power folding side mirrors
TOUCHSCREEN
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

