2021 Toyota Corolla

46,088 KM

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-879-0091

2021 Toyota Corolla

2021 Toyota Corolla

SUNROOF | WIRELESS CHARGING | BACKUP CAM

2021 Toyota Corolla

SUNROOF | WIRELESS CHARGING | BACKUP CAM

Location

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

46,088KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9581563
  Stock #: APR11586

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # APR11586
  • Mileage 46,088 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2021 Toyota Corolla LE Sedan is ready to take home today and is ready to put all the joy into driving that was dearly missed deep inside your heart.



Finished in a Black exterior that complements the grey cloth interior, standing on a set of 16 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 1.8L four (4) cylinder engine paired with a CVT automatic transmission.



Step into the interior and be impressed to find features including a sunroof, backup camera, heated front seats, wireless charging pad, push-button start, heated steering wheel, automatic high beam assist, auto wipers, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, AM/FM radio and so much more.



We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this 2021 Toyota Corolla LE Sedanwill bring!





PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL





Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing 3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Mississauga

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

