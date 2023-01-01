$27,990+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Corolla
SUNROOF | WIRELESS CHARGING | BACKUP CAM
Location
The Humberview Group
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
$27,990
- Listing ID: 9581563
- Stock #: APR11586
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 46,088 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2021 Toyota Corolla LE Sedan is ready to take home today and is ready to put all the joy into driving that was dearly missed deep inside your heart.
Finished in a Black exterior that complements the grey cloth interior, standing on a set of 16 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 1.8L four (4) cylinder engine paired with a CVT automatic transmission.
Step into the interior and be impressed to find features including a sunroof, backup camera, heated front seats, wireless charging pad, push-button start, heated steering wheel, automatic high beam assist, auto wipers, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, AM/FM radio and so much more.
We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this 2021 Toyota Corolla LE Sedanwill bring!
PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL
PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL

Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing 3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton.
