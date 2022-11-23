$53,679+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$53,679
+ taxes & licensing
Erin Mills Mitsubishi
416-860-5663
2021 Toyota Highlander
2021 Toyota Highlander
XSE
Location
Erin Mills Mitsubishi
2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2
416-860-5663
$53,679
+ taxes & licensing
21,433KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9402703
- Stock #: P2877
- VIN: 5TDLZRBH7MS138826
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 21,433 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Erin Mills Mitsubishi
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Erin Mills Mitsubishi
2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2