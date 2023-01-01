Menu
2021 Toyota Highlander

75,569 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-241-9066

2021 Toyota Highlander

2021 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID XLE

2021 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID XLE

Location

The Humberview Group

3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4

866-241-9066

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

75,569KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9602161
  • Stock #: 519480TN

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 75,569 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Erin Mills

3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4

866-241-XXXX

866-241-9066

