2021 Toyota Highlander

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 5 , 5 6 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9602161

9602161 Stock #: 519480TN

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 75,569 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.