Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Toyota Highlander

27,650 KM

Details Features

$65,034

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$65,034

+ taxes & licensing

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

416-860-5663

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota Highlander

2021 Toyota Highlander

Hybrid Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota Highlander

Hybrid Limited

Location

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

  1. 9840761
  2. 9840761
Contact Seller

$65,034

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
27,650KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9840761
  • Stock #: P2897
  • VIN: 5TDEBRCH0MS050549

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 27,650 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2021 Toyota Highland...
 27,650 KM
$65,034 + tax & lic
2022 Mitsubishi Outl...
 40,562 KM
$39,979 + tax & lic
2022 Mitsubishi Ecli...
 32,612 KM
$35,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Erin Mills Mitsubishi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Erin Mills Mitsubishi

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

Call Dealer

416-860-XXXX

(click to show)

416-860-5663

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory