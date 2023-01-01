$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4
2021 Toyota RAV4
LE AWD Lane Departure|Collision Warning|Carplay & Android Auto
Location
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
905-290-1319
76,213KM
Used
VIN 2T3B1RFV5MC224481
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7155
- Mileage 76,213 KM
Vehicle Description
LE AWD | All Wheel Drive | Automatic | Backup Camera | Lane Departure | Collision Detection | Heated Seats | Touch Screen | Bluetooth | Drive Mode Select | USB Input | Remote Keyless Entry | Cruise Control and More. *CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down available, OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment), Engine degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(895). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. Previous Daily Rental TAGS: 2019 2020 2022 2018 SE XLE LIMITED Toyota Highlander CH-R Honda CR-V Pilot HR-V Passenger Mazda CX-5 CX-8 CX-9 Hyundai Santa Fe Venue Kia Sportage Sorento Seltos Acura RDX Lexus NX model see our website. Price plus applicable taxes. Please contact dealer for more detail. Special sale price listed available to regular finance purchase only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment. Please visit our website for further details.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
5 Passenger
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic lights
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Lane Departure Alert
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Email Autotech Emporium
2021 Toyota RAV4