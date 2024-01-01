Menu
2021 Toyota RAV4

88,083 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

Used
88,083KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3R1RFVXMC174351

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P3255A
  • Mileage 88,083 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2
2021 Toyota RAV4