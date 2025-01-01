Menu
<b>Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Trace Assist, Pre Collision Assist, Radar Cruise Control, Keyless Entry! Former Daily Rental!<br></b><br> Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Serving the Kitchener area, Tabangi Motors, located at 1436 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2, Canada, is your premier retailer of Preowned vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. Please utilize our various online resources and allow our excellent network of people to put you in your ideal car, truck or SUV today! <br><br>Tabangi Motors in Kitchener, ON treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment. <br><hr></hr>CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.<br><hr></hr><br> <br> With rugged capability and a sporty design, roughing it never looked so good! This 2021 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Kitchener. <br> <br>Introducing the Toyota RAV4, a radical redesign of a storied legend. While the RAV4 is loaded with modern creature comforts, conveniences, and safety, this SUV is still true to its roots with incredible capability. Whether youre running errands in the city or exploring the countryside, the RAV4 empowers your ambitions and redefines what you can do. Make new and exciting memories in this ultra efficient Toyota RAV4 today! This SUV has 96,368 kms. Its black in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 203HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Back Up Camera. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://kitchener.tabangimotors.com/apply-now/ target=_blank>https://kitchener.tabangimotors.com/apply-now/</a><br><br> <br/><br><hr></hr>SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment. <br><hr></hr>PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?<br><hr></hr>WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.<br><hr></hr>FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!<br> o~o

2021 Toyota RAV4

96,368 KM

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4

LE No Accident Radar Cruise Blindspot Lane Assist Heated Seats

12365415

2021 Toyota RAV4

LE No Accident Radar Cruise Blindspot Lane Assist Heated Seats

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

905-670-3738

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
96,368KM
VIN 2T3B1RFV6MC219349

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16966
  • Mileage 96,368 KM

Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Trace Assist, Pre Collision Assist, Radar Cruise Control, Keyless Entry! Former Daily Rental!

With rugged capability and a sporty design, roughing it never looked so good! This 2021 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.

Introducing the Toyota RAV4, a radical redesign of a storied legend. While the RAV4 is loaded with modern creature comforts, conveniences, and safety, this SUV is still true to its roots with incredible capability. Whether you're running errands in the city or exploring the countryside, the RAV4 empowers your ambitions and redefines what you can do. Make new and exciting memories in this ultra efficient Toyota RAV4 today! This SUV has 96,368 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 203HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Back Up Camera.

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS

air

cruise
tilt

Bluetooth

Cloth Seats

Lane Departure Warning
Blind spot sensor

Windshield wiper deicer

BACK UP CAMERA
LASER CRUISE
AM / FM / CD Player
Forward Crash Sensor

2021 Toyota RAV4