2021 Toyota Tacoma

23,519 KM

Details Description Features

$52,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

23,519KM
Used
  • VIN: 5TFCZ5AN1MX267655

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 23,519 KM

Vehicle Description

TRD Off Road Pkg, DOUBLE CAB, AUTO, 3.5L, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, TRD PRO WHEELS, KEYLESS GO / PUSH BUTTON START, FULL POWER GROUP, P/SEAT, STEERING CONTROLS, D/CLIMATE CONTROLS, HEATED SEATS, F+S AIR BAGS, AUTO/LIGHTS, STEP BARS, TONNEAU, BED LINER. TOW, ABS, TRACTION, KEYLESS ENTRY, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY, ACCIDENT FREE, DON'T MISS OUT !!! And remember....WE'LL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS !!!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Comfort

Climate Control

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

