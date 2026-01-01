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<p class=isSelectedEnd><strong>Toyota Tundra CrewMax 1794 Edition</strong><br>One Owner | Clean Carfax | Excellent Service History | Last Year of Legendary V8</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>🚀 Performance & Capability<br>5.7L i-Force V8 – Final year of Toyota’s proven V8 power<br>6-Speed Automatic | 4x4 Drivetrain<br>Tow Package w/ Trailer Brake Controller<br>Tow/Haul Mode | Heavy-Duty Suspension<br>Strong Body-on-Frame Construction</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>Built for towing, work, or daily driving with legendary Toyota reliability.</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>🛋 1794 Edition Interior<br>Exclusive Saddle Brown Leather Interior<br>Heated & Ventilated Front Seats<br>Heated Rear Seats<br>Power Seats w/ Memory<br>Sunroof | Power Sliding Rear Window<br>Dual-Zone Climate Control<br>Woodgrain Trim | Running Boards<br>CrewMax Cab – Massive rear space</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>📱 Technology & Features<br>Touchscreen Display | Navigation<br>Bluetooth | Premium Sound System<br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>Push Start | Keyless Entry<br>Steering Wheel Controls | Cruise Control</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>🛡 Safety<br>Backup Camera | Parking Sensors<br>Blind Spot Monitoring | Rear Cross Traffic Alert<br>Lane Departure Alert | Adaptive Cruise<br>Traction & Stability Control | ABS | Airbags</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>💰 Condition<br>✔ One Owner<br>✔ Clean Carfax<br>✔ Excellent Service History<br>✔ Well Maintained & Ready to Drive<br>✔ Financing & Warranty Options Available</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>A rare opportunity to own the last year of the Tundra V8 in top trim.</p><p class=isSelectedEnd><strong>📍 Mississauga Auto Group</strong><br><strong>2666 Royal Windsor Dr Unit 11 & 12, Mississauga</strong></p><p>📞 905-808-1198<br>🌐 <a href=http://www.mississaugaautogroup.com/>www.mississaugaautogroup.com</a></p>

2021 Toyota Tundra

198,872 KM

Details Description Features

$45,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Toyota Tundra

4x4 Crewmax Platinum

Watch This Vehicle
13985640.807142140?w=640&h=480&q=75&bid=33498

2021 Toyota Tundra

4x4 Crewmax Platinum

Location

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

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This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,000

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
198,872KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TFAY5F12MX041446

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 198,872 KM

Vehicle Description

Toyota Tundra CrewMax 1794 Edition
One Owner | Clean Carfax | Excellent Service History | Last Year of Legendary V8

🚀 Performance & Capability
5.7L i-Force V8 – Final year of Toyota’s proven V8 power
6-Speed Automatic | 4x4 Drivetrain
Tow Package w/ Trailer Brake Controller
Tow/Haul Mode | Heavy-Duty Suspension
Strong Body-on-Frame Construction

Built for towing, work, or daily driving with legendary Toyota reliability.

🛋 1794 Edition Interior
Exclusive Saddle Brown Leather Interior
Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
Heated Rear Seats
Power Seats w/ Memory
Sunroof | Power Sliding Rear Window
Dual-Zone Climate Control
Woodgrain Trim | Running Boards
CrewMax Cab – Massive rear space

📱 Technology & Features
Touchscreen Display | Navigation
Bluetooth | Premium Sound System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Push Start | Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls | Cruise Control

🛡 Safety
Backup Camera | Parking Sensors
Blind Spot Monitoring | Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Alert | Adaptive Cruise
Traction & Stability Control | ABS | Airbags

💰 Condition
✔ One Owner
✔ Clean Carfax
✔ Excellent Service History
✔ Well Maintained & Ready to Drive
✔ Financing & Warranty Options Available

A rare opportunity to own the last year of the Tundra V8 in top trim.

📍 Mississauga Auto Group
2666 Royal Windsor Dr Unit 11 & 12, Mississauga

📞 905-808-1198
🌐 www.mississaugaautogroup.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
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(905) 808 1198

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$45,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

(905) 808 1198

2021 Toyota Tundra