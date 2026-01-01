$45,000+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota Tundra
4x4 Crewmax Platinum
2021 Toyota Tundra
4x4 Crewmax Platinum
Location
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
Certified
$45,000
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 198,872 KM
Vehicle Description
Toyota Tundra CrewMax 1794 Edition
One Owner | Clean Carfax | Excellent Service History | Last Year of Legendary V8
🚀 Performance & Capability
5.7L i-Force V8 – Final year of Toyota’s proven V8 power
6-Speed Automatic | 4x4 Drivetrain
Tow Package w/ Trailer Brake Controller
Tow/Haul Mode | Heavy-Duty Suspension
Strong Body-on-Frame Construction
Built for towing, work, or daily driving with legendary Toyota reliability.
🛋 1794 Edition Interior
Exclusive Saddle Brown Leather Interior
Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
Heated Rear Seats
Power Seats w/ Memory
Sunroof | Power Sliding Rear Window
Dual-Zone Climate Control
Woodgrain Trim | Running Boards
CrewMax Cab – Massive rear space
📱 Technology & Features
Touchscreen Display | Navigation
Bluetooth | Premium Sound System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Push Start | Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls | Cruise Control
🛡 Safety
Backup Camera | Parking Sensors
Blind Spot Monitoring | Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Alert | Adaptive Cruise
Traction & Stability Control | ABS | Airbags
💰 Condition
✔ One Owner
✔ Clean Carfax
✔ Excellent Service History
✔ Well Maintained & Ready to Drive
✔ Financing & Warranty Options Available
A rare opportunity to own the last year of the Tundra V8 in top trim.
📍 Mississauga Auto Group
2666 Royal Windsor Dr Unit 11 & 12, Mississauga
📞 905-808-1198
🌐 www.mississaugaautogroup.com
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