$44,950+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota Tundra CrewMax Limited
PLATINUM CREWMAX 1794 EDITION
2021 Toyota Tundra CrewMax Limited
PLATINUM CREWMAX 1794 EDITION
Location
Saifi Motors
2666 Royal Windsor Dr Unit 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
416-816-2325
Certified
$44,950
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style Regular Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 198,876 KM
Vehicle Description
Toyota Tundra CrewMax 1794
198,000 KM | Clean Title | Excellent Service Records
🚀 Performance & Capability
5.7L i-Force V8 Engine – Legendary Toyota power and long-term durability
6-Speed Automatic Transmission – Smooth, strong performance
4x4 Drivetrain – Confident handling in all road conditions
Heavy-Duty Towing Package – Built to haul and tow with ease
Trailer Brake Controller
Strong Body-on-Frame Construction
Proven Toyota reliability
Whether you're working, towing, or daily driving, this Tundra delivers serious power with comfort.
🛋 1794 Edition Exclusive Luxury Interior
Rare Saddle Tan Two-Tone Leather Interior – 1794 Edition Exclusive
Contrast Dash & Door Panel Stitching – Unique to 1794 Trim
Premium Soft-Touch Leather with Western-Inspired Design
Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
Power Adjustable Front Seats with Memory
Power Sunroof
Power Sliding Rear Window
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Premium Woodgrain Interior Trim
CrewMax Cab – Massive Rear Legroom
Running Boards
The 1794 Edition stands out with its distinctive tan two-tone leather interior and detailed dash stitching, features you will NOT find on lower trims. It blends rugged truck capability with upscale luxury — making it one of the most sought-after Tundra models on the market.
📱 Technology & Safety
Navigation System
Backup Camera
Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling & Audio
Premium Sound System
Touchscreen Display
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Parking Sensors
Blind Spot Monitoring
Traction & Stability Control
ABS Brakes
Multiple Airbags
Toyota Advanced Safety Engineering
Drive with confidence knowing Toyota quality and safety are behind you.
💰 Pricing & Financing
$44,950 + Tax & License
✔ Clean Title Carfax Verified
✔ Excellent Service Records
✔ Extended Warranty Packages Available
✔ Flexible Finance Options Available
✔ Safety Certification Available
This is a rare and hard-to-find 1794 Edition with the most desirable interior spec. Trucks like this do not come around often.
📍 Sold by:
Saifi Motors
2666 Royal Windsor Drive, Unit 11 & 12
Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
📞 Call or Text: 416-816-2325
🌐 Website: www.saifimotors.ca
📧 Email: saifimotorsinc@gmail.com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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416-816-2325