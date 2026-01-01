2021 Toyota Tundra CrewMax Limited

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<p><strong>Toyota Tundra CrewMax 1794</strong></p><p><strong>198,000 KM | Clean Title | Excellent Service Records</strong></p><p>🚀<strong> Performance & Capability</strong></p><p>5.7L i-Force V8 Engine – Legendary Toyota power and long-term durability<br>6-Speed Automatic Transmission – Smooth, strong performance<br>4x4 Drivetrain – Confident handling in all road conditions<br>Heavy-Duty Towing Package – Built to haul and tow with ease<br>Trailer Brake Controller<br>Strong Body-on-Frame Construction<br>Proven Toyota reliability</p><p>Whether youre working, towing, or daily driving, this Tundra delivers serious power with comfort.</p><p> </p><p>🛋<strong> 1794 Edition Exclusive Luxury Interior</strong></p><p><strong>Rare Saddle Tan Two-Tone Leather Interior – 1794 Edition Exclusive</strong><br><strong>Contrast Dash & Door Panel Stitching – Unique to 1794 Trim</strong><br>Premium Soft-Touch Leather with Western-Inspired Design<br>Heated & Ventilated Front Seats<br>Power Adjustable Front Seats with Memory<br>Power Sunroof<br>Power Sliding Rear Window<br>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control<br>Premium Woodgrain Interior Trim<br>CrewMax Cab – Massive Rear Legroom<br>Running Boards</p><p>The <strong>1794 Edition</strong> stands out with its <strong>distinctive tan two-tone leather interior and detailed dash stitching</strong>, features you will NOT find on lower trims. It blends rugged truck capability with upscale luxury — making it one of the most sought-after Tundra models on the market.</p><p> </p><p>📱<strong> Technology & Safety</strong></p><p>Navigation System<br>Backup Camera<br>Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling & Audio<br>Premium Sound System<br>Touchscreen Display<br>Steering Wheel Audio Controls<br>Parking Sensors<br>Blind Spot Monitoring<br>Traction & Stability Control<br>ABS Brakes<br>Multiple Airbags<br>Toyota Advanced Safety Engineering</p><p>Drive with confidence knowing Toyota quality and safety are behind you.</p><p> </p><p>💰<strong> Pricing & Financing</strong></p><p><strong>$44,950 + Tax & License</strong></p><p>✔ Clean Title Carfax Verified<br>✔ Excellent Service Records<br>✔ Extended Warranty Packages Available<br>✔ Flexible Finance Options Available<br>✔ Safety Certification Available</p><p>This is a <strong>rare and hard-to-find 1794 Edition</strong> with the most desirable interior spec. Trucks like this do not come around often.</p><p>📍 Sold by:<br>Saifi Motors<br>2666 Royal Windsor Drive, Unit 11 & 12<br>Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1</p><p>📞 Call or Text: 416-816-2325<br>🌐 Website: www.saifimotors.ca<br>📧 Email: saifimotorsinc@gmail.com</p>

2021 Toyota Tundra CrewMax Limited

198,876 KM

Details Description Features

$44,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Toyota Tundra CrewMax Limited

PLATINUM CREWMAX 1794 EDITION

Watch This Vehicle
13986030

2021 Toyota Tundra CrewMax Limited

PLATINUM CREWMAX 1794 EDITION

Location

Saifi Motors

2666 Royal Windsor Dr Unit 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

416-816-2325

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,950

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
198,876KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Regular Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 198,876 KM

Vehicle Description

Toyota Tundra CrewMax 1794

198,000 KM | Clean Title | Excellent Service Records

🚀 Performance & Capability

5.7L i-Force V8 Engine – Legendary Toyota power and long-term durability
6-Speed Automatic Transmission – Smooth, strong performance
4x4 Drivetrain – Confident handling in all road conditions
Heavy-Duty Towing Package – Built to haul and tow with ease
Trailer Brake Controller
Strong Body-on-Frame Construction
Proven Toyota reliability

Whether you're working, towing, or daily driving, this Tundra delivers serious power with comfort.

 

🛋 1794 Edition Exclusive Luxury Interior

Rare Saddle Tan Two-Tone Leather Interior – 1794 Edition Exclusive
Contrast Dash & Door Panel Stitching – Unique to 1794 Trim
Premium Soft-Touch Leather with Western-Inspired Design
Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
Power Adjustable Front Seats with Memory
Power Sunroof
Power Sliding Rear Window
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Premium Woodgrain Interior Trim
CrewMax Cab – Massive Rear Legroom
Running Boards

The 1794 Edition stands out with its distinctive tan two-tone leather interior and detailed dash stitching, features you will NOT find on lower trims. It blends rugged truck capability with upscale luxury — making it one of the most sought-after Tundra models on the market.

 

📱 Technology & Safety

Navigation System
Backup Camera
Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling & Audio
Premium Sound System
Touchscreen Display
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Parking Sensors
Blind Spot Monitoring
Traction & Stability Control
ABS Brakes
Multiple Airbags
Toyota Advanced Safety Engineering

Drive with confidence knowing Toyota quality and safety are behind you.

 

💰 Pricing & Financing

$44,950 + Tax & License

✔ Clean Title Carfax Verified
✔ Excellent Service Records
✔ Extended Warranty Packages Available
✔ Flexible Finance Options Available
✔ Safety Certification Available

This is a rare and hard-to-find 1794 Edition with the most desirable interior spec. Trucks like this do not come around often.

📍 Sold by:
Saifi Motors
2666 Royal Windsor Drive, Unit 11 & 12
Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

📞 Call or Text: 416-816-2325
🌐 Website: www.saifimotors.ca
📧 Email: saifimotorsinc@gmail.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Saifi Motors

2666 Royal Windsor Dr Unit 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
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$44,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Saifi Motors

416-816-2325

2021 Toyota Tundra CrewMax Limited