2021 Volkswagen Atlas
EXECLINE
2021 Volkswagen Atlas
EXECLINE
Location
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Racing Green Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 83,068 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Volkswagen Atlas Execline combines bold design, 3-row versatility, and German engineering, making it the ultimate family SUV with premium refinement and everyday capability.
Execline trim offers upscale features, advanced technology, and the power of a V6 engine paired with Volkswagen’s 4MOTION® All-Wheel Drive.
Key Features & Options:
3.6L V6 Engine
8-Speed Automatic Transmission
4MOTION® All-Wheel Drive
20" Alloy Wheels
LED Headlights, Fog Lights & Taillights
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Premium Leather Seating for 6
Heated & Ventilated Front Seats + Heated Rear Seats
Driver’s Seat with Memory Function
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital Cockpit Display
Discover Media Navigation System with 8" Touchscreen
Fender® Premium Audio System
Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™ Integration
Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Adaptive Cruise Control & Lane Assist
Park Distance Control with Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitoring & Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
