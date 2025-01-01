Menu
<h1 data-start=132 data-end=166><span style=font-size: 14pt;>2021 Volkswagen Atlas Execline</span></h1> <p data-start=167 data-end=351>The 2021 Volkswagen Atlas Execline combines bold design, 3-row versatility, and German engineering, making it the ultimate family SUV with premium refinement and everyday capability. <p data-start=353 data-end=544> Execline trim offers upscale features, advanced technology, and the power of a V6 engine paired with Volkswagen’s 4MOTION® All-Wheel Drive. <hr data-start=546 data-end=549 /> <h3 data-start=551 data-end=578>Key Features & Options:</h3> <ul data-start=579 data-end=1268> <li data-start=579 data-end=597> <p data-start=581 data-end=597>3.6L V6 Engine </li> <li data-start=598 data-end=632> <p data-start=600 data-end=632>8-Speed Automatic Transmission </li> <li data-start=633 data-end=661> <p data-start=635 data-end=661>4MOTION® All-Wheel Drive </li> <li data-start=662 data-end=682> <p data-start=664 data-end=682>20 Alloy Wheels </li> <li data-start=683 data-end=726> <p data-start=685 data-end=726>LED Headlights, Fog Lights & Taillights </li> <li data-start=727 data-end=748> <p data-start=729 data-end=748>Panoramic Sunroof </li> <li data-start=749 data-end=767> <p data-start=751 data-end=767>Power Liftgate </li> <li data-start=768 data-end=801> <p data-start=770 data-end=801>Premium Leather Seating for 6 </li> <li data-start=802 data-end=857> <p data-start=804 data-end=857>Heated & Ventilated Front Seats + Heated Rear Seats </li> <li data-start=858 data-end=896> <p data-start=860 data-end=896>Driver’s Seat with Memory Function </li> <li data-start=897 data-end=922> <p data-start=899 data-end=922>Heated Steering Wheel </li> <li data-start=923 data-end=950> <p data-start=925 data-end=950>Digital Cockpit Display </li> <li data-start=951 data-end=1007> <p data-start=953 data-end=1007>Discover Media Navigation System with 8 Touchscreen </li> <li data-start=1008 data-end=1040> <p data-start=1010 data-end=1040>Fender® Premium Audio System </li> <li data-start=1041 data-end=1087> <p data-start=1043 data-end=1087>Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™ Integration </li> <li data-start=1088 data-end=1126> <p data-start=1090 data-end=1126>Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control </li> <li data-start=1127 data-end=1168> <p data-start=1129 data-end=1168>Adaptive Cruise Control & Lane Assist </li> <li data-start=1169 data-end=1215> <p data-start=1171 data-end=1215>Park Distance Control with Rearview Camera </li> <li data-start=1216 data-end=1268> <p data-start=1218 data-end=1268>Blind Spot Monitoring & Rear Cross-Traffic Alert </li> </ul> BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled. <strong>Special financing price:$ *</strong> <strong>Cash Price:$*</strong> HST and Licensing will be extra. Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs. $999 financing fee conditions may apply* Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4. We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand. Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome . We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best possible way.

2021 Volkswagen Atlas

83,068 KM

EXECLINE

12962219

EXECLINE

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

Used
83,068KM
VIN 1V2FR2CA1MC510795

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Racing Green Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 83,068 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Volkswagen Atlas Execline combines bold design, 3-row versatility, and German engineering, making it the ultimate family SUV with premium refinement and everyday capability.

 Execline trim offers upscale features, advanced technology, and the power of a V6 engine paired with Volkswagen’s 4MOTION® All-Wheel Drive.


Key Features & Options:



  • 3.6L V6 Engine



  • 8-Speed Automatic Transmission



  • 4MOTION® All-Wheel Drive



  • 20" Alloy Wheels



  • LED Headlights, Fog Lights & Taillights



  • Panoramic Sunroof



  • Power Liftgate



  • Premium Leather Seating for 6



  • Heated & Ventilated Front Seats + Heated Rear Seats



  • Driver’s Seat with Memory Function



  • Heated Steering Wheel



  • Digital Cockpit Display



  • Discover Media Navigation System with 8" Touchscreen



  • Fender® Premium Audio System



  • Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™ Integration



  • Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control



  • Adaptive Cruise Control & Lane Assist



  • Park Distance Control with Rearview Camera



  • Blind Spot Monitoring & Rear Cross-Traffic Alert








BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled.




HST and Licensing will be extra.




Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs.

$999 financing fee conditions may apply*




Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4.




We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand.




Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome .




We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best

possible way.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER DOORS

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Seating

3rd Row Seat

Additional Features

FULLY EQUIPPED

B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

