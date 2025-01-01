Menu
<h3 data-start=149 data-end=191><strong data-start=153 data-end=191>2021 Volkswagen Atlas Highline AWD</strong></h3> <p data-start=192 data-end=555>A premium full-size SUV that combines German engineering, luxury, and practicality — this <strong data-start=282 data-end=320>2021 Volkswagen Atlas Highline AWD</strong> delivers refined performance, impressive versatility, and exceptional comfort for every passenger. Powered by a capable V6 engine and VW’s renowned 4MOTION all-wheel drive system, it’s built to handle Canadian roads with confidence. <p data-start=557 data-end=742><strong data-start=557 data-end=598>Finished in White over Black interior</strong>, this Atlas Highline offers elegant styling, spacious three-row seating, and a full suite of modern features designed for comfort and safety. <hr data-start=744 data-end=747 /> <h3 data-start=749 data-end=779><strong data-start=753 data-end=779>Key Features & Options</strong></h3> <ul data-start=780 data-end=1360> <li data-start=780 data-end=798> <p data-start=782 data-end=798>3.6L V6 engine </li> <li data-start=799 data-end=833> <p data-start=801 data-end=833>8-speed automatic transmission </li> <li data-start=834 data-end=867> <p data-start=836 data-end=867>4MOTION All-Wheel Drive (AWD) </li> <li data-start=868 data-end=889> <p data-start=870 data-end=889>Panoramic sunroof </li> <li data-start=890 data-end=918> <p data-start=892 data-end=918>Leather seating surfaces </li> <li data-start=919 data-end=956> <p data-start=921 data-end=956>Heated and ventilated front seats </li> <li data-start=957 data-end=984> <p data-start=959 data-end=984>Heated second-row seats </li> <li data-start=985 data-end=1036> <p data-start=987 data-end=1036>Power-adjustable front seats with driver memory </li> <li data-start=1037 data-end=1080> <p data-start=1039 data-end=1080>8-inch touchscreen infotainment display </li> <li data-start=1081 data-end=1113> <p data-start=1083 data-end=1113>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto </li> <li data-start=1114 data-end=1146> <p data-start=1116 data-end=1146>Fender® premium audio system </li> <li data-start=1147 data-end=1172> <p data-start=1149 data-end=1172>360° Area View camera </li> <li data-start=1173 data-end=1200> <p data-start=1175 data-end=1200>Adaptive Cruise Control </li> <li data-start=1201 data-end=1239> <p data-start=1203 data-end=1239>Lane Assist and Blind Spot Monitor </li> <li data-start=1240 data-end=1258> <p data-start=1242 data-end=1258>Power liftgate </li> <li data-start=1259 data-end=1297> <p data-start=1261 data-end=1297>Tri-zone automatic climate control </li> <li data-start=1298 data-end=1322> <p data-start=1300 data-end=1322>20-inch alloy wheels </li> <li data-start=1323 data-end=1360> <p data-start=1325 data-end=1360>LED headlights, taillights & DRLs </li> </ul> BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled. Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs. $999 financing fee conditions may apply* Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4. We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand. Special financing price:$ * Cash Price:$* HST and Licensing will be extra. Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome . We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best possible way.

2021 Volkswagen Atlas