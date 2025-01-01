$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Atlas
Highline AWD
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 100,902 KM
Vehicle Description
A premium full-size SUV that combines German engineering, luxury, and practicality — this 2021 Volkswagen Atlas Highline AWD delivers refined performance, impressive versatility, and exceptional comfort for every passenger. Powered by a capable V6 engine and VW’s renowned 4MOTION all-wheel drive system, it’s built to handle Canadian roads with confidence.
Finished in White over Black interior, this Atlas Highline offers elegant styling, spacious three-row seating, and a full suite of modern features designed for comfort and safety.
Key Features & Options
3.6L V6 engine
8-speed automatic transmission
4MOTION All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
Panoramic sunroof
Leather seating surfaces
Heated and ventilated front seats
Heated second-row seats
Power-adjustable front seats with driver memory
8-inch touchscreen infotainment display
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Fender® premium audio system
360° Area View camera
Adaptive Cruise Control
Lane Assist and Blind Spot Monitor
Power liftgate
Tri-zone automatic climate control
20-inch alloy wheels
LED headlights, taillights & DRLs
B Town Auto Sales
844-902-5177