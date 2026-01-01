$22,880+ taxes & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Atlas
Cross Sport Highline 2.0 TSI 4MOTION
2021 Volkswagen Atlas
Cross Sport Highline 2.0 TSI 4MOTION
Location
Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga
1220 Brittanna Rd E unit B, Mississauga, ON L4W 1C8
416-606-7758
$22,880
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
*FULLY LOADED* *CROSS SPORT* *HIGHLINE 2.0* *TSI* *4MOTION* *MOON ROOF* *MINT CONDITION* *HEATED SEATS* *AUTOMATIC* *REVERSE CAMERA* Safety Certificate NOT included in the price | SAFETY: $699 Year: 2021 Make: Volkswagen Model: Atlas Trim: Highline 2.0 TSI 4MOTION Kms: 49,870 Finance Price: $22,880 Cash Price: $23,880 Sport Empire Cars, offering a beautiful Volkswagen Atlas with ONLY 49,870 kms!! For the affordable price of $22,880+HST and licensing. Beautiful Silver exterior with a Black leather interior. Professionally detailed and ready to go. Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer. Please note: The listed price is a finance-only special. If you wish to purchase the vehicle with cash, a $1,000 premium will be added to the sale price. ** In accordance with OMVIC regulations, please be advised that the vehicle being offered is not currently certified, e-tested or drivable. Certification is available for an additional fee starting from $699. With our safety package the vehicle comes with a 36 day safety standard warranty, complimentary oil change and inspection report. VIN: 1V2BC2CA6MC232007
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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