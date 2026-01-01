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*FULLY LOADED* *CROSS SPORT* *HIGHLINE 2.0* *TSI* *4MOTION* *MOON ROOF* *MINT CONDITION* *HEATED SEATS* *AUTOMATIC* *REVERSE CAMERA* Safety Certificate NOT included in the price | SAFETY: $699 Year: 2021 Make: Volkswagen Model: Atlas Trim: Highline 2.0 TSI 4MOTION Kms: 49,870 Finance Price: $22,880 Cash Price: $23,880 Sport Empire Cars, offering a beautiful Volkswagen Atlas with ONLY 49,870 kms!! For the affordable price of $22,880+HST and licensing. Beautiful Silver exterior with a Black leather interior. Professionally detailed and ready to go. Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer. Please note: The listed price is a finance-only special. If you wish to purchase the vehicle with cash, a $1,000 premium will be added to the sale price. ** In accordance with OMVIC regulations, please be advised that the vehicle being offered is not currently certified, e-tested or drivable. Certification is available for an additional fee starting from $699. With our safety package the vehicle comes with a 36 day safety standard warranty, complimentary oil change and inspection report. VIN: 1V2BC2CA6MC232007

2021 Volkswagen Atlas

Details Description Features

$22,880

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Volkswagen Atlas

Cross Sport Highline 2.0 TSI 4MOTION

Watch This Vehicle
13993095.807500208?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=33754

2021 Volkswagen Atlas

Cross Sport Highline 2.0 TSI 4MOTION

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

1220 Brittanna Rd E unit B, Mississauga, ON L4W 1C8

416-606-7758

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Contact Seller

$22,880

+ taxes & licensing

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VIN 1V2BC2CA6MC232007

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

*FULLY LOADED* *CROSS SPORT* *HIGHLINE 2.0* *TSI* *4MOTION* *MOON ROOF* *MINT CONDITION* *HEATED SEATS* *AUTOMATIC* *REVERSE CAMERA* Safety Certificate NOT included in the price | SAFETY: $699 Year: 2021 Make: Volkswagen Model: Atlas Trim: Highline 2.0 TSI 4MOTION Kms: 49,870 Finance Price: $22,880 Cash Price: $23,880 Sport Empire Cars, offering a beautiful Volkswagen Atlas with ONLY 49,870 kms!! For the affordable price of $22,880+HST and licensing. Beautiful Silver exterior with a Black leather interior. Professionally detailed and ready to go. Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer. Please note: The listed price is a finance-only special. If you wish to purchase the vehicle with cash, a $1,000 premium will be added to the sale price. ** In accordance with OMVIC regulations, please be advised that the vehicle being offered is not currently certified, e-tested or drivable. Certification is available for an additional fee starting from $699. With our safety package the vehicle comes with a 36 day safety standard warranty, complimentary oil change and inspection report. VIN: 1V2BC2CA6MC232007

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors
REAR TRAFFIC ALERT
Side Assist Blind Spot
Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking)
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
Mini Overhead Console
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Passenger Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Easy Open Proximity Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) w/Stop & Go
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Standard suspension
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic
Regenerative Alternator
3.60 Axle Ratio
Full-Time All-Wheel
73.9 L Fuel Tank
490.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Tires: 255/50R20 105T All-Season -inc: Low rolling resistance
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Panoramic 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Dashboard Storage
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
2.0 TSI 235 HP
Engine: 4-Cyl
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
580 kgs (5
Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Wheels: 8J x 20 Capricorn Alloy
688 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

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1220 Brittanna Rd E unit B, Mississauga, ON L4W 1C8

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416-606-XXXX

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416-606-7758

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$22,880

+ taxes & licensing>

Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

416-606-7758

2021 Volkswagen Atlas