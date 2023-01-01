$25,998+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Jetta
Highline Wireless Carplay/Android / Leather / Sunroof / Push Start
Location
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
905-290-1319
$25,998
+ taxes & licensing
85,677KM
Used
VIN 3VWE57BU8MM039664
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 85,677 KM
Vehicle Description
HIGHLINE TRIM | Leather | Sunroof | Wirelss Apple Carplay and Andriod Auto | Sunroof | Alloys | Backup Camera | Bluetooth | Heated Seats | Push Start | Dual Climate Control | Lane Departure | Collision Warning | and more *CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality pre-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A carproof history report is provided with all of our vehicles.We also offer our optional amazing certification package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, undercoating, all fluids top up, registration, detailed inspection (incl. non safety components), engine oil, exterior high speed buffing/waxing/touch ups, interior shampoo trunk & engine compartments, safety certificate cost and more TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(895). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2019 2020 2018 2022 BMW 328i VW Sportline comfortline Jetta VW Golf Honda Civic Hyundai Elantra Hyundai Sonata Toyota Corolla Toyota Camry Audi A4 Honda Accord Mazda3 Mazda6. Special sale price listed available to finance purchase only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment please check our website for more details.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Safety
Side Airbags
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
SMART KEY
Driver Side Airbag
LED Lights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
