Menu
Account
Sign In
<meta charset=utf-8 /> 2021 Volkswagen Jetta Highline R-Line Comes with Heated seats, Leather Seats, Apple carplay, Cruise control, Bluetooth, Am/Fm radio, Remote trunk release, Backup camera and many more features. HST and licensing will be extra * $999 Financing fee conditions may apply* Financing Available at as low as 7.69% O.A.C We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students. Previously declined by bank ? No problem !! Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application. <meta charset=utf-8 /> Apply for pre-approval today !! At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

82,956 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline R-Line

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline R-Line

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 10894773
  2. 10894773
  3. 10894773
  4. 10894773
  5. 10894773
  6. 10894773
  7. 10894773
  8. 10894773
  9. 10894773
  10. 10894773
  11. 10894773
  12. 10894773
  13. 10894773
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
82,956KM
Used
VIN 3VWE57BU4MM034166

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 034166
  • Mileage 82,956 KM

Vehicle Description


2021 Volkswagen Jetta Highline R-Line

Comes with Heated seats, Leather Seats, Apple carplay, Cruise control, Bluetooth, Am/Fm radio, Remote trunk release, Backup camera and many more features.

HST and licensing will be extra

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 7.69% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth

Convenience

Remote Starter

Seating

Leather Interior

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Sun Roof
USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From B Town Auto Sales

Used 2021 Dodge Challenger SXT AWD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2021 Dodge Challenger SXT AWD 23,723 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Mississauga, ON
2022 Toyota Corolla LE 53,224 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Lamborghini Urus FRONT END PPF | COMES WITH SETS OF RIMS AND TIRES for sale in Mississauga, ON
2022 Lamborghini Urus FRONT END PPF | COMES WITH SETS OF RIMS AND TIRES 31,858 KM $328,888 + tax & lic

Email B Town Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

Call Dealer

844-902-XXXX

(click to show)

844-902-5177

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

Contact Seller
2021 Volkswagen Jetta