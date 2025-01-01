$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 58,799 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Volkswagen Jetta Highline
It combines sporty styling, premium comfort, and fuel-efficient performance. It’s powered by a 1.4L turbocharged engine paired with either manual or automatic transmission, delivering a smooth and responsive drive. The Highline trim features leatherette heated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, blind-spot monitoring, keyless entry with push-button start, and an 8" touchscreen with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™. With 17" alloy wheels, LED lighting, and a sleek design, the Jetta Highline offers a refined and enjoyable driving experience.
HST and licensing will be extra
* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*
Financing Available at as low as 7.69% O.A.C
We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.
Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!
Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.
Apply for pre-approval today !!
At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.
Vehicle Features
