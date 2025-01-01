$18,880+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Volkswagen Jetta
HIGHLINE
Location
Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga
1220 Brittanna Rd E unit B, Mississauga, ON L4W 1C8
416-606-7758
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,880
+ taxes & licensing
Used
112,940KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VWE57BU1MM062359
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 112,940 KM
Vehicle Description
*SUNROOF* *LEATHER SEATS* CERTIFIED* *AUTOMATIC*
Safety Certified included in Price | By Appointment only | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified
Sport empire carsOffering a beautiful 2021 Volkswagen Jetta highline with only 112,940 kms!! For the affordable price of only 18,880+HST and licensing. Beautiful white exterior with a black leather interior. Vehicle COMES SAFETY CERTIFIED!!Vehicle comes professionally detailed and safety certified ready to go. Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Attractive features like heated seats, sunroof and much much more.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga
2021 Volkswagen Jetta