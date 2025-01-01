Menu
*SUNROOF* *LEATHER SEATS* CERTIFIED* *AUTOMATIC* 

Safety Certified included in Price | By Appointment only | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified

Year :2021
Price: 18,880+ HST 
Make: Volkswagen Jetta
Model: HIGHLINE
Kms: 112,940

Sport empire cars
Offering a beautiful 2021 Volkswagen Jetta highline with only 112,940 kms!! For the affordable price of only 18,880+HST and licensing. Beautiful white exterior with a black leather interior. Vehicle COMES SAFETY CERTIFIED!!Vehicle comes professionally detailed and safety certified ready to go. Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Attractive features like heated seats, sunroof and much much more. 

Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer.

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

112,940 KM

$18,880

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

12843343

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

1220 Brittanna Rd E unit B, Mississauga, ON L4W 1C8

416-606-7758

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,880

+ taxes & licensing

Used
112,940KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VWE57BU1MM062359

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,940 KM

Vehicle Description

*SUNROOF* *LEATHER SEATS* CERTIFIED* *AUTOMATIC* 
Safety Certified included in Price | By Appointment only | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified
Year :2021Price: 18,880+ HST Make: Volkswagen JettaModel: HIGHLINEKms: 112,940
Sport empire carsOffering a beautiful 2021 Volkswagen Jetta highline with only 112,940 kms!! For the affordable price of only 18,880+HST and licensing. Beautiful white exterior with a black leather interior. Vehicle COMES SAFETY CERTIFIED!!Vehicle comes professionally detailed and safety certified ready to go. Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Attractive features like heated seats, sunroof and much much more. 
Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

Lot A

1220 Brittanna Rd E unit B, Mississauga, ON L4W 1C8

416-606-7758

$18,880

+ taxes & licensing>

Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

416-606-7758

2021 Volkswagen Jetta