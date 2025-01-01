Menu
2021 Volkswagen Jetta Highline – Premium Comfort Meets Everyday Practicality

Finished in Grey over Black interior, this 2021 Volkswagen Jetta Highline delivers a refined European driving experience with exceptional comfort, efficiency, and technology. With 80,987 km, it's a well-maintained and fully equipped sedan that balances style, performance, and reliability.

Key Features & Options

1.4L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine
8-Speed Automatic Transmission
Front-Wheel Drive
LED Headlights and Daytime Running Lights
17 Alloy Wheels
Leather Interior with Heated Front and Rear Seats
Power Sunroof
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Keyless Entry with Push-Button Start
Fender Premium Audio System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Integration
Touchscreen Infotainment System with Navigation
Backup Camera
Blind Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Adaptive Cruise Control
Power Adjustable Driver's Seat
Heated Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signals

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled. Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs. $999 financing fee conditions may apply* Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4. We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand. Special financing price:$ * Cash Price:$* HST and Licensing will be extra. Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome . We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best possible way.

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

80,987 KM

$22,488

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$22,488

+ taxes & licensing

Used
80,987KM
VIN 3VWE57BU5MM062221

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Titan Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 80,987 KM

B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
2021 Volkswagen Jetta