$22,488+ taxes & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Jetta
HIGHLINE
2021 Volkswagen Jetta
HIGHLINE
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$22,488
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 80,987 KM
Vehicle Description
Finished in Grey over Black interior, this 2021 Volkswagen Jetta Highline delivers a refined European driving experience with exceptional comfort, efficiency, and technology. With 80,987 km, it’s a well-maintained and fully equipped sedan that balances style, performance, and reliability.
Key Features & Options
1.4L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine
8-Speed Automatic Transmission
Front-Wheel Drive
LED Headlights and Daytime Running Lights
17" Alloy Wheels
Leather Interior with Heated Front and Rear Seats
Power Sunroof
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Keyless Entry with Push-Button Start
Fender Premium Audio System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Integration
Touchscreen Infotainment System with Navigation
Backup Camera
Blind Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Adaptive Cruise Control
Power Adjustable Driver’s Seat
Heated Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signals
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled.
Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs.
$999 financing fee conditions may apply*
Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4.
We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand.
Special financing price:$ *
Cash Price:$*
HST and Licensing will be extra.
Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome .
We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best
possible way.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Mechanical
Comfort
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From B Town Auto Sales
Email B Town Auto Sales
B Town Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
844-902-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
844-902-5177