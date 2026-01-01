Menu
2021 Volkswagen Jetta — Overview
The 2021 Volkswagen Jetta is a stylish and efficient compact sedan that delivers a balance of Europeaninspired design, comfortable interior space, and modern technology. Powered by a turbocharged 1.4L fourcylinder engine with lively performance and impressive fuel economy, the Jetta offers an engaging yet practical driving experience whether you're commuting daily or heading out on longer trips— with up to an estimated 30mpg city / 41mpg highway. Inside, the cabin features intuitive tech like smartphonefriendly infotainment, available digital driver displays, and thoughtful comfort amenities. A broad suite of safety and driverassist systems enhances confidence on the road, making the 2021 Jetta a compelling choice in the compact sedan segment.

Key Features & Highlights

Turbocharged 1.4L fourcylinder engine with approximately 147hp and 184lbft of torque.
Sixspeed manual (on some trims) or eightspeed automatic transmission.
Frontwheeldrive configuration standard.
Impressive fuel efficiency (EPA estimates ~30mpg city / 41mpg highway).
Contemporary exterior with LED lighting and available alloy wheels.
Comfortable seating for five with available heated and ventilated seats.
Infotainment system with touchscreen display supporting Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™.
Available Volkswagen Digital Cockpit customizable driver display.
Available panoramic sunroof and ambient interior lighting.
Advanced safety and driverassist features like Forward Collision Warning, BlindSpot Monitoring, Rear CrossTraffic Alert, and Adaptive Cruise Control.
Spacious trunk with approximately 14.1cuft of cargo space and 60/40 splitfolding rear seats.

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

48,000 KM

Details Description Features

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

Execline

13487273

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

Execline

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$25,788

+ taxes & licensing

Used
48,000KM
VIN 3VWG57BU3MM031591

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 48,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Volkswagen Jetta — Overview
The 2021 Volkswagen Jetta is a stylish and efficient compact sedan that delivers a balance of Europeaninspired design, comfortable interior space, and modern technology. Powered by a turbocharged 1.4L fourcylinder engine with lively performance and impressive fuel economy, the Jetta offers an engaging yet practical driving experience whether you’re commuting daily or heading out on longer trips— with up to an estimated 30mpg city / 41mpg highway. Inside, the cabin features intuitive tech like smartphonefriendly infotainment, available digital driver displays, and thoughtful comfort amenities. A broad suite of safety and driverassist systems enhances confidence on the road, making the 2021 Jetta a compelling choice in the compact sedan segment.



  • Sixspeed manual (on some trims) or eightspeed automatic transmission.



  • Impressive fuel efficiency (EPA estimates ~30mpg city / 41mpg highway).



  • Comfortable seating for five with available heated and ventilated seats.



  • Available Volkswagen Digital Cockpit customizable driver display.



  • Advanced safety and driverassist features like Forward Collision Warning, BlindSpot Monitoring, Rear CrossTraffic Alert, and Adaptive Cruise Control.

    • Vehicle Features

    Safety

    Passenger Air Bag
    ABS
    Back-Up Camera
    Child Safety Locks
    Blind Spot Monitor

    Interior

    Cruise Control
    Keyless Entry
    Adaptive Cruise Control
    Keyless Start

    Mechanical

    4-Wheel Disc Brakes

    Comfort

    Climate Control
    A/C

    Additional Features

    Bluetooth Connection
    Led Headlights

    Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

    See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

    B Town Auto Sales

    B Town Auto Sales

    6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
    $25,788

    + taxes & licensing>

    B Town Auto Sales

    844-902-5177

    2021 Volkswagen Jetta