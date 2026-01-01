$25,788+ taxes & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Jetta
Execline
2021 Volkswagen Jetta
Execline
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$25,788
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 48,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Volkswagen Jetta — Overview
The 2021 Volkswagen Jetta is a stylish and efficient compact sedan that delivers a balance of Europeaninspired design, comfortable interior space, and modern technology. Powered by a turbocharged 1.4L fourcylinder engine with lively performance and impressive fuel economy, the Jetta offers an engaging yet practical driving experience whether you’re commuting daily or heading out on longer trips— with up to an estimated 30mpg city / 41mpg highway. Inside, the cabin features intuitive tech like smartphonefriendly infotainment, available digital driver displays, and thoughtful comfort amenities. A broad suite of safety and driverassist systems enhances confidence on the road, making the 2021 Jetta a compelling choice in the compact sedan segment.
Sixspeed manual (on some trims) or eightspeed automatic transmission.
Impressive fuel efficiency (EPA estimates ~30mpg city / 41mpg highway).
Comfortable seating for five with available heated and ventilated seats.
Available Volkswagen Digital Cockpit customizable driver display.
Advanced safety and driverassist features like Forward Collision Warning, BlindSpot Monitoring, Rear CrossTraffic Alert, and Adaptive Cruise Control.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Mechanical
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From B Town Auto Sales
Email B Town Auto Sales
B Town Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
844-902-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
844-902-5177