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<span>Enjoy comfort, efficiency, and sleek German styling in this </span><strong>2021 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline, finished in Deep Black Pearl exterior</strong><span><strong> with a refined interior.</strong> Stylish, practical, and fuel-efficient, this sedan is the perfect daily driver with premium comfort and modern technology.</span> <span>Powered by a </span><strong>1.4L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder engine, paired with an automatic transmission and Front-Wheel Drive</strong><span><strong>, the Jetta delivers smooth performance and impressive fuel economy.</strong> With </span><span>72,637 KM</span><span>, this well-maintained sedan offers reliability, comfort, and value.</span> <strong>Factory Options & Features:</strong> <span>• Comfortline Package</span> <span>• Heated Front Seats</span> <span>• Heated Steering Wheel</span> <span>• Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</span> <span>• Blind Spot Monitoring</span> <span>• Rear View Camera</span> <span>• Keyless Entry & Push Button Start</span> <span>• Dual-Zone Climate Control</span> <span>• Alloy Wheels</span> <span>• LED Daytime Running Lights</span> <span>• Cruise Control</span> <span>• Bluetooth Connectivity</span> <strong> At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.</strong> <strong>Special Financing price: $ *</strong> <strong>Cash Price: $ *</strong> <strong>Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.</strong>

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

72,637 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Volkswagen Jetta

Execline

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14201498

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

Execline

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 14201498
  2. 14201498
  3. 14201498
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$CALL

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Used
72,637KM
VIN 3VWG57BU1MM019441

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 019441
  • Mileage 72,637 KM

Vehicle Description

Enjoy comfort, efficiency, and sleek German styling in this 2021 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline, finished in Deep Black Pearl exterior with a refined interior. Stylish, practical, and fuel-efficient, this sedan is the perfect daily driver with premium comfort and modern technology.




Powered by a 1.4L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder engine, paired with an automatic transmission and Front-Wheel Drive, the Jetta delivers smooth performance and impressive fuel economy. With 72,637 KM, this well-maintained sedan offers reliability, comfort, and value.




Factory Options & Features:

• Comfortline Package

• Heated Front Seats

• Heated Steering Wheel

• Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

• Blind Spot Monitoring

• Rear View Camera

• Keyless Entry & Push Button Start

• Dual-Zone Climate Control

• Alloy Wheels

• LED Daytime Running Lights

• Cruise Control

• Bluetooth Connectivity






At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.




Special Financing price: $ *

Cash Price: $ *




Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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844-902-5177

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B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2021 Volkswagen Jetta