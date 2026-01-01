$CALL+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Volkswagen Jetta
Execline
2021 Volkswagen Jetta
Execline
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
72,637KM
VIN 3VWG57BU1MM019441
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 019441
- Mileage 72,637 KM
Vehicle Description
Enjoy comfort, efficiency, and sleek German styling in this 2021 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline, finished in Deep Black Pearl exterior with a refined interior. Stylish, practical, and fuel-efficient, this sedan is the perfect daily driver with premium comfort and modern technology.
Powered by a 1.4L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder engine, paired with an automatic transmission and Front-Wheel Drive, the Jetta delivers smooth performance and impressive fuel economy. With 72,637 KM, this well-maintained sedan offers reliability, comfort, and value.
Factory Options & Features:
• Comfortline Package
• Heated Front Seats
• Heated Steering Wheel
• Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
• Blind Spot Monitoring
• Rear View Camera
• Keyless Entry & Push Button Start
• Dual-Zone Climate Control
• Alloy Wheels
• LED Daytime Running Lights
• Cruise Control
• Bluetooth Connectivity
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Powered by a 1.4L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder engine, paired with an automatic transmission and Front-Wheel Drive, the Jetta delivers smooth performance and impressive fuel economy. With 72,637 KM, this well-maintained sedan offers reliability, comfort, and value.
Factory Options & Features:
• Comfortline Package
• Heated Front Seats
• Heated Steering Wheel
• Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
• Blind Spot Monitoring
• Rear View Camera
• Keyless Entry & Push Button Start
• Dual-Zone Climate Control
• Alloy Wheels
• LED Daytime Running Lights
• Cruise Control
• Bluetooth Connectivity
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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B Town Auto Sales
844-902-5177
2021 Volkswagen Jetta