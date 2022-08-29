2021 Volkswagen Jetta

$30,990 + taxes & licensing 2 3 , 6 2 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9189283

9189283 Stock #: 078101

078101 VIN: 3vwe57bu9mm078101

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 23,629 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Safety Rearview Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.