2021 Volkswagen Jetta

$26,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 0 , 0 9 5 K M Used

9932726 Stock #: 12252

12252 VIN: 3VWC57BU8MM016163

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 70,095 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Exterior Alloy Wheels Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Black grille w/chrome accents Light tinted glass Tire mobility kit LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer HEATED FRONT SEATS PERIMETER ALARM glove box Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Front And Rear Map Lights Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Heated Front Comfort Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable driver seat Analog Appearance Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Comfort air Convenience cruise tilt Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Window Grid Diversity Antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Seating Cloth Seats Mechanical Engine Oil Cooler Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Battery w/Run Down Protection 51.1 L Fuel Tank Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake AM / FM / CD Player Engine: 1.4 TSI 147 HP 4-Cylinder -inc: ECO driving mode Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: start/stop system w/regenerative braking, Remote Start Preparation Wheels: 6.5J x 16" Dual-Tone Rama Alloy Tires: 205/60R16 95H All-Season Radio: 6.5" Touchscreen Infotainment System -inc: AM/FM, 4 speakers, App-Connect smartphone integration (Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, MirrorLink), Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity and 1 USB type C port

