2021 Volkswagen Passat

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 5 , 9 4 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10217667

10217667 Stock #: 4429

4429 VIN: 1VWBA7A32MC004429

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 65,940 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.