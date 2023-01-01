2021 Volkswagen Passat

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 7 , 7 9 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10276317

10276317 Stock #: 5890

5890 VIN: 1VWBA7A34MC005890

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 77,791 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.