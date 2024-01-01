$24,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Passat
Highline No Accident Sunroof Carplay Blindspot
2021 Volkswagen Passat
Highline No Accident Sunroof Carplay Blindspot
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
69,805KM
Used
VIN 1VWBA7A3XMC013511
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 14017
- Mileage 69,805 KM
Vehicle Description
Apple Carplay, Andorid Auto, Sunroof, Leather, Heated Seats, Blindspot Assist, Front Collision Assist, Remote Start! Former Daily Rental!
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Serving the Kitchener area, Tabangi Motors, located at 1436 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2, Canada, is your premier retailer of Preowned vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. Please utilize our various online resources and allow our excellent network of people to put you in your ideal car, truck or SUV today!
Tabangi Motors in Kitchener, ON treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
New Arrival! This 2021 Volkswagen Passat is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
This sedan has 69,805 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 174HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Passat's trim level is Highline. This Passat Highline takes style and comfort to the next level with larger alloy wheels, autonomous emergency braking, rear traffic alert and a blind spot monitor. You will also get heated front seats, Climatronic dual zone climate control and leatherette seating surfaces. Infotainment is everything you'd expect with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, SiriusXM, App-Connect smartphone integration and a 6 inch touchscreen to control it all. The interior is comfy and well appointed with a leather steering wheel, proximity key for push button start and a remote engine start for those cold winter days.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://kitchener.tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind spot sensor
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot
Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Power Open And Close Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Wheels: 7J x 17" Gaodi Alloy
Tires: 215/55R17 94H AS -inc: Low rolling resistance
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Distance Pacing
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Remote Releases -Inc: Easy Open Proximity Cargo Access
Heated Front Comfort Seats -inc: driver seat w/2-way power lumbar support and power driver seat w/manual height adjustment
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Comfort
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Radio: 6.33" Touchscreen Infotainment System -inc: App-Connect smartphone integration (Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, MirrorLink), voice control, SiriusXM satellite radio, Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity, 6 speakers and USB port (x2)
Mechanical
Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
70 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.88 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L TSI 174HP 4-Cylinder
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
Driver's Power Seat
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
AM / FM / CD Player
Forward Crash Sensor
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
Call Dealer
905-670-XXXX(click to show)
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2021 Volkswagen Passat