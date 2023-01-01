Menu
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

12,221 KM

Details Features

$35,179

+ tax & licensing
$35,179

+ taxes & licensing

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

416-860-5663

4Motion

Location

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

  1. 10161981
  2. 10161981
12,221KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10161981
  • Stock #: P2986
  • VIN: 3VV2B7AX6MM126634

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 12,221 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

