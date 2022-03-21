$46,990+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline NAV | PANO ROOF | FENDER AUDIO | MEM SEAT | AWD
Location
The Humberview Group
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
$46,990
- Listing ID: 8666219
- Stock #: 79757DM
- VIN: 3VV4B7AX4MM079757
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 16,659 KM
Vehicle Description
Expect nothing less than perfect when you sit in the drivers seat of this majestic 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan that just recently arrived at our location.
Finished in a Black exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 19 alloy wheels. Pop open the hood, and you will reveal a 2.0L four (4) cylinder engine that is paired to an eight (8) speed automatic transmission layered with Volkswagens 4Motion system (AWD).
Slide into the interior and you will be impressed to find features including power windows, power door locks, power side mirrors, steering wheel-mounted controls, driver memory seat, power driver seat with power lumbar support, in-dash navigation, backup camera, panoramic sunroof, Fender sound system, dual climate control, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, push-button start, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and so much more.
We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan will bring!
PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL
Vehicle Features
