2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

16,659 KM

$46,990

Highline NAV | PANO ROOF | FENDER AUDIO | MEM SEAT | AWD

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

16,659KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8666219
  • Stock #: 79757DM
  • VIN: 3VV4B7AX4MM079757

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 16,659 KM

Vehicle Description

Expect nothing less than perfect when you sit in the drivers seat of this majestic 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan that just recently arrived at our location.



Finished in a Black exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 19 alloy wheels. Pop open the hood, and you will reveal a 2.0L four (4) cylinder engine that is paired to an eight (8) speed automatic transmission layered with Volkswagens 4Motion system (AWD).



Slide into the interior and you will be impressed to find features including power windows, power door locks, power side mirrors, steering wheel-mounted controls, driver memory seat, power driver seat with power lumbar support, in-dash navigation, backup camera, panoramic sunroof, Fender sound system, dual climate control, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, push-button start, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and so much more.



We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan will bring!





PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL



PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL

Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The four pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*4) NO CHARGE JOB LOSS PROTECTION*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

AutoPark Mississauga

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

