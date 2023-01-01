Menu
2022 Acura RDX

14,502 KM

Details Features

$55,923

+ tax & licensing
$55,923

+ taxes & licensing

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

416-860-5663

2022 Acura RDX

2022 Acura RDX

2022 Acura RDX

Location

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

$55,923

+ taxes & licensing

14,502KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10121094
  • Stock #: P2981
  • VIN: 5J8TC2H89NL800023

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P2981
  • Mileage 14,502 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

