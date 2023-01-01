$51,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Acura RDX
A-Spec No Accident Panoramic Roof Navigation ELS Audio
Location
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
36,190KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
A high end interior coupled to the clean and sleek exterior design makes this Acura RDX one of the best vehicles that are offered by the brand. This 2022 Acura RDX is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
This 2022 Acura RDX is cleaner, sharper, and more distinct, with a modern new take on what a crossover should look and feel like. This Acura RDX has all that it takes to be the best SUV in the Acura lineup, and more so one of the best crossovers within its segment. Styled with a luxurious looking grille and multiple added details, this Acura RDX is no longer just your modern crossover SUV, it is a bold statement piece.This SUV has 36,190 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 272HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our RDX's trim level is A-Spec. Heated and cooled leather seats with Ultrasuede trim and contrasting stitching provide a whole new dimension of luxury and style in this A-Spec RDX. A two row sunroof offers incredible views while your infotainment system, complete with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, wi-fi, and Amazon Alexa, bumps your favorite tunes through an ELS premium audio system. A heated steering wheel and power liftgate further enhance the luxury interior while remote keyless entry offers incredible convenience. This RDX has an incredible active safety suite with lane keep assist, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, blind spot monitoring, and automatic emergency braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Park Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Laser Cruise, Blind Spot Sensor, Back Up Sensors, Forward Crash Sensor, Dual Zone Climate Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Blind spot sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Power Liftgate
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start
Wireless Phone Charging
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Comfort
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
BACK UP SENSORS
Park Assist
LASER CRUISE
Premium audio system
AM / FM / CD Player
Vented/Cooled Seats
Forward Crash Sensor
