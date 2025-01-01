Menu
2022 Acura RDX A-Spec SH-AWD – Turbocharged Luxury with Sport Design

Finished in A-Spec styling with premium sport interior, this 2022 Acura RDX A-Spec blends aggressive design, performance handling, and Acura's legendary reliability. With its SH-AWD system and turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, the RDX delivers both power and precision, wrapped in a premium, driver-focused cabin.

Key Features & Options

2.0L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine (272 hp / 280 lb-ft)
10-Speed Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters
Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD)
A-Spec Sport Appearance Package
20" Shark Grey Alloy Wheels
LED Jewel Eye Headlights & LED Fog Lamps
Power Panoramic Moonroof
Heated & Ventilated Front Sport Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Leather & Ultrasuede Interior with Red Stitching
ELS Studio 3D Premium Sound System (16 Speakers)
10.2" HD Centre Display with Touchpad Interface
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Integration
Wireless Phone Charging Pad
AcuraWatch Safety Suite:
Adaptive Cruise Control
Lane Keeping Assist
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Blind Spot Information & Rear Cross-Traffic Monitor

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Child Safety Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Keyless Start

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C

Additional Features

FULLY EQUIPPED
Bluetooth Connection

