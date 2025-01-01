$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 Acura RDX
A-Spec
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 65,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Finished in A-Spec styling with premium sport interior, this 2022 Acura RDX A-Spec blends aggressive design, performance handling, and Acura’s legendary reliability. With its SH-AWD system and turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, the RDX delivers both power and precision, wrapped in a premium, driver-focused cabin.
Key Features & Options
2.0L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine (272 hp / 280 lb-ft)
10-Speed Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters
Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD)
A-Spec Sport Appearance Package
20” Shark Grey Alloy Wheels
LED Jewel Eye Headlights & LED Fog Lamps
Power Panoramic Moonroof
Heated & Ventilated Front Sport Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Leather & Ultrasuede Interior with Red Stitching
ELS Studio 3D Premium Sound System (16 Speakers)
10.2” HD Centre Display with Touchpad Interface
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Integration
Wireless Phone Charging Pad
AcuraWatch Safety Suite:
Adaptive Cruise Control
Lane Keeping Assist
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Blind Spot Information & Rear Cross-Traffic Monitor
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled.
Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs.
$999 financing fee conditions may apply*
Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4.
We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand.
Special financing price:$ *
Cash Price:$*
HST and Licensing will be extra.
Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome .
We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best
possible way.
