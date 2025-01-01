$38,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
Ti | Active Assist Plus Pkg | Harman Kardon | AWD
Location
Peel Chrysler Fiat
212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
905-278-6181
$38,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Vesuvio Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P8542
- Mileage 48,012 KM
Vehicle Description
COME SEE WHY ''NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL!'' Your Source for ALL make and models used cars and trucks. Canada's #1 Stellantis Retailer for 9 years & counting!!
2022 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti AWD | 2.0L Turbocharged I-4 Engine | Vesuvio Grey Metallic | Chocolate Leather-faced Bucket Seats | Dual-pane Panoramic Sunroof | Harman/Kardon High Performance Audio System | Active Assist Plus Package | Adaptive Cruise Control | Lane Keep Assist | Forward Collision Warning | Blind Spot Monitoring | Wireless Smartphone Charging Pad | Apple CarPlay & Android Auto | Heated Steering Wheel | Remote Start | 20" Sport 5-hole Wheels | Gloss Red Brake Calipers
One Owner Clean Carfax
Italian sophistication with daily comfort defines this 2022 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti, where chocolate leather faced bucket seats, a heated steering wheel, remote start, and a dual pane panoramic sunroof create an inviting, upscale cabin that makes every commute feel special. Technology and confidence come effortlessly with a Harman Kardon high performance audio system, a wireless smartphone charging pad, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for clean, intuitive connectivity, and the Active Assist Plus suite featuring adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, forward collision warning, and blind spot monitoring to help you arrive relaxed. Outside, Vesuvio Grey Metallic sets off 20 inch sport five hole wheels and gloss red brake calipers for unmistakable curb appeal, while the responsive 2.0L turbo and surefooted AWD deliver poise in any season. With One Owner Clean Carfax history, this Stelvio Ti blends Italian design, modern tech, and year round confidence at a compelling value.
______________________________________________________
