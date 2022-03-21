Menu
2022 Audi Q3

13,411 KM

Details Description Features

$51,500

+ tax & licensing
Precision Honda

866-812-5199

Progressiv S- Line Quatro - Leather - Navigation

Progressiv S- Line Quatro - Leather - Navigation

Location

430 Hensall Circle, Mississauga, ON L5A 1X7

13,411KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8873351
  • Stock #: P22MA400

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 13,411 KM

Vehicle Description

Our inventory is subject to inspection for reconditioning prior to being listed for sale. All of the safety standards inspections certificate & reconditioning work required for the vehicles are completed at our dealership by Honda Certified Technicians. Feel free to contact any of our trained and licenced sales professionals for more details on financing options or available extended warranties or for any other purchase related questions you may have. They are here to assist in making your car purchase experience enjoyable.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Navigation System
Remote Trunk Release
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Power Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Power Antenna
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Leather Wrap Wheel
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag

