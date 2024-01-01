$44,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Audi Q7
Progressiv B&O 360CAM Blind spot Adaptive Cruise Ambient Light
2022 Audi Q7
Progressiv B&O 360CAM Blind spot Adaptive Cruise Ambient Light
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$44,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
80,105KM
VIN WA1LJBF72ND011070
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 15929
- Mileage 80,105 KM
Vehicle Description
Digital Dash, 360 Camera, Ambient Lighting, Bang & Olufsen Audio, Navigation, Panoramic Roof, Heated & Cooled Front Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Audi Pre Sense, Apple Carplay, Android Aut
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
You'd normally expect ample room and comfort from a three-row luxury crossover, but this 2022 Audi Q7 adds agility to the mix. This 2022 Audi Q7 is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
Among Audi's athletic lineup of tech-laden luxury cars and SUVs, this 2022 Q7 is the one best suited for family duty. With a dynamically sound chassis and a punchy powertrain, the Q7 maintains the fun-to-drive nature that makes an Audi an Audi. If you're shopping for a three-row luxury SUV to haul the family around and occasionally enjoy a twisty back road, this 2022 Audi Q7 is one such SUV you'll be pleased with.This SUV has 80,105 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 248HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
First Aid Kit
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Lane Departure Warning
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind spot sensor
Side impact beams
Tire mobility kit
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Left Side Camera
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Top view with 360 surround view Right Side Camera
Audi side assist Blind Spot
Audi Pre Sense City
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Compass
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Wireless Phone Charging
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Audi connect Navigation and Infotainment services plus Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Audi connect Security and Assistance Tracker System
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Fixed 50-50 Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Recline, Power Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Heated/Ventilated Power Front Seats -inc: driver seat memory and 4-way front seat power lumbar adjustment
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Power Liftgate
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Metal-look grille
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Metal-Look Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Panoramic 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Comfort
air
rear air
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
10 Speakers
Audio Theft Deterrent
Real-Time Traffic Display
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Mechanical
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Cell Phone Pre-Wiring
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
85 L Fuel Tank
3.76 Axle Ratio
Regenerative Alternator
Transmission: 8-Speed Tiptronic
Full-Time All-Wheel
620.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
BACK UP SENSORS
Park Assist
LASER CRUISE
TRI ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL
Premium audio system
3RD ROW
Power Tilt Wheel
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
360 degree camera
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
AM / FM / CD Player
Vented/Cooled Seats
Forward Crash Sensor
TIRES: 285/40R21 ALL-SEASON
Engine: 2.0L TFSI 4 Cylinder 248 HP
GVWR: 2,900 kgs
Wheels: 9.5J x 21" 10 Spoke Star Design -inc: contrast gloss anthracite black finish
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
$44,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2022 Audi Q7