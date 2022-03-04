$109,892+ tax & licensing
$109,892
+ taxes & licensing
Erin Mills Mitsubishi
416-860-5663
2022 Audi Q8
2022 Audi Q8
55 Technik 55 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic
Location
Erin Mills Mitsubishi
2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2
416-860-5663
$109,892
+ taxes & licensing
619KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8587475
- Stock #: 016487
- VIN: WA1FVBF19ND016487
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 619 KM
Vehicle Description
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint, Black Optics Package, 22inch 5 V-spoke Star Design wheels. Safety Checked
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
8 speed automatic
Erin Mills Mitsubishi
2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2