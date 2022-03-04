Menu
2022 Audi Q8

619 KM

Details Description Features

$109,892

+ tax & licensing
$109,892

+ taxes & licensing

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

416-860-5663

2022 Audi Q8

2022 Audi Q8

55 Technik 55 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

2022 Audi Q8

55 Technik 55 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

$109,892

+ taxes & licensing

619KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8587475
  • Stock #: 016487
  • VIN: WA1FVBF19ND016487

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 619 KM

Vehicle Description

Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint, Black Optics Package, 22inch 5 V-spoke Star Design wheels. Safety Checked

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
8 speed automatic

Email Erin Mills Mitsubishi

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

