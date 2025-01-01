$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 BMW 3 Series
330e xDrive
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # L73231
- Mileage 64,208 KM
Vehicle Description
Finished in Black exterior over Black interior, this 2022 BMW 330e xDrive blends luxury, technology, and efficiency. The 330e pairs BMW’s turbocharged 2.0L engine with an electric motor for a combined output of over 288 horsepower, offering exhilarating performance while maintaining impressive fuel economy.
Key Features & Options
Plug-In Hybrid System (Gas + Electric) – 288 hp combined
xDrive All-Wheel-Drive system
Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters
M Sport Exterior Styling (available on most 330e trims)
LED Headlights & Taillights
Power Sunroof
Heated Front Seats & Steering Wheel
Leather Upholstery with Power Adjustable Front Seats
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
iDrive 7 Infotainment System with Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
Navigation System & Rear-View Camera
Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start
Alloy Wheels
Drive Mode Selector (Electric / Hybrid / Sport)
Regenerative Braking System
Vehicle Features
844-902-5177