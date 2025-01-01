2022 BMW 3 Series

Menu
2022 BMW 330e xDrive – Plug-In Hybrid AWD | Black on Black | Sport & Efficiency Combined

Finished in Black exterior over Black interior, this 2022 BMW 330e xDrive blends luxury, technology, and efficiency. The 330e pairs BMW's turbocharged 2.0L engine with an electric motor for a combined output of over 288 horsepower, offering exhilarating performance while maintaining impressive fuel economy.

Key Features & Options

Plug-In Hybrid System (Gas + Electric) – 288 hp combined
xDrive All-Wheel-Drive system
Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters
M Sport Exterior Styling (available on most 330e trims)
LED Headlights & Taillights
Power Sunroof
Heated Front Seats & Steering Wheel
Leather Upholstery with Power Adjustable Front Seats
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
iDrive 7 Infotainment System with Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
Navigation System & Rear-View Camera
Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start
Alloy Wheels
Drive Mode Selector (Electric / Hybrid / Sport)
Regenerative Braking System

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Hybrid
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Stock # L73231
  Mileage 64,208 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Leather Interior

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C

Additional Features

FULLY EQUIPPED
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

