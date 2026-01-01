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<strong>2022 BMW 330i xDrive M Sport Sedan</strong> <span>Finished in </span><span>Grey over a striking Red interior</span><span>, this </span><span>2022 BMW 330i xDrive M Sport</span><span> combines athletic styling, refined luxury, and confident all-season performance. The M Sport Package adds a more aggressive appearance and driver-focused details, giving this premium sedan a distinctive road presence.</span> <span>Powered by a </span><span>2.0L TwinPower Turbocharged 4-Cylinder engine producing 255 horsepower</span><span>, paired with an </span><span>8-Speed Sport Automatic Transmission</span><span> and </span><span>xDrive All-Wheel Drive</span><span>, the 330i delivers responsive acceleration, precise handling, and smooth everyday comfort. With </span><span>91,874 KM</span><span>, it is ready for its next owner.</span> <span>Factory Options & Features:</span><span> • M Sport Package • M Aerodynamic Exterior Styling • M Sport Steering Wheel • Sport Seats • 2.0L TwinPower Turbo 4-Cylinder – 255 HP • 8-Speed Sport Automatic Transmission • xDrive All-Wheel Drive • Heated Front Seats • Heated Steering Wheel • Power Front Seats with Driver Memory • Power Sunroof • BMW Live Cockpit • Navigation System • Apple CarPlay & Android Auto • Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control • Rear View Camera • Front & Rear Parking Sensors • Blind Spot Monitoring • Lane Departure Warning • LED Headlights • M Sport Alloy Wheels</span> <strong>At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.</strong> <strong>$999* FINANCING FEES APPLY.</strong> <strong>Special Financing price: $ *</strong> <strong>Cash Price: $ *</strong> <strong>Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.</strong>

2022 BMW 3 Series

91,874 KM

Details Description

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+ taxes & licensing
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2022 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive

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14509174

2022 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 14509174
  2. 14509174
  3. 14509174
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Used
91,874KM
VIN 3MW5R7J08N8C29460

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Tacora Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 91,874 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 BMW 330i xDrive M Sport Sedan

Finished in Grey over a striking Red interior, this 2022 BMW 330i xDrive M Sport combines athletic styling, refined luxury, and confident all-season performance. The M Sport Package adds a more aggressive appearance and driver-focused details, giving this premium sedan a distinctive road presence.

Powered by a 2.0L TwinPower Turbocharged 4-Cylinder engine producing 255 horsepower, paired with an 8-Speed Sport Automatic Transmission and xDrive All-Wheel Drive, the 330i delivers responsive acceleration, precise handling, and smooth everyday comfort. With 91,874 KM, it is ready for its next owner.

Factory Options & Features:

• M Sport Package

• M Aerodynamic Exterior Styling

• M Sport Steering Wheel

• Sport Seats

• 2.0L TwinPower Turbo 4-Cylinder – 255 HP

• 8-Speed Sport Automatic Transmission

• xDrive All-Wheel Drive

• Heated Front Seats

• Heated Steering Wheel

• Power Front Seats with Driver Memory

• Power Sunroof

• BMW Live Cockpit

• Navigation System

• Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

• Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control

• Rear View Camera

• Front & Rear Parking Sensors

• Blind Spot Monitoring

• Lane Departure Warning

• LED Headlights

• M Sport Alloy Wheels




At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.




$999* FINANCING FEES APPLY.




Special Financing price: $ *

Cash Price: $ *




Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2022 BMW 3 Series