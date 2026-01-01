$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 BMW 3 Series
330i xDrive
2022 BMW 3 Series
330i xDrive
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
91,874KM
VIN 3MW5R7J08N8C29460
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mineral Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Tacora Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 91,874 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 BMW 330i xDrive M Sport Sedan
Finished in Grey over a striking Red interior, this 2022 BMW 330i xDrive M Sport combines athletic styling, refined luxury, and confident all-season performance. The M Sport Package adds a more aggressive appearance and driver-focused details, giving this premium sedan a distinctive road presence.
Powered by a 2.0L TwinPower Turbocharged 4-Cylinder engine producing 255 horsepower, paired with an 8-Speed Sport Automatic Transmission and xDrive All-Wheel Drive, the 330i delivers responsive acceleration, precise handling, and smooth everyday comfort. With 91,874 KM, it is ready for its next owner.
Factory Options & Features:
• M Sport Package
• M Aerodynamic Exterior Styling
• M Sport Steering Wheel
• Sport Seats
• 2.0L TwinPower Turbo 4-Cylinder – 255 HP
• 8-Speed Sport Automatic Transmission
• xDrive All-Wheel Drive
• Heated Front Seats
• Heated Steering Wheel
• Power Front Seats with Driver Memory
• Power Sunroof
• BMW Live Cockpit
• Navigation System
• Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
• Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
• Rear View Camera
• Front & Rear Parking Sensors
• Blind Spot Monitoring
• Lane Departure Warning
• LED Headlights
• M Sport Alloy Wheels
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
$999* FINANCING FEES APPLY.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Finished in Grey over a striking Red interior, this 2022 BMW 330i xDrive M Sport combines athletic styling, refined luxury, and confident all-season performance. The M Sport Package adds a more aggressive appearance and driver-focused details, giving this premium sedan a distinctive road presence.
Powered by a 2.0L TwinPower Turbocharged 4-Cylinder engine producing 255 horsepower, paired with an 8-Speed Sport Automatic Transmission and xDrive All-Wheel Drive, the 330i delivers responsive acceleration, precise handling, and smooth everyday comfort. With 91,874 KM, it is ready for its next owner.
Factory Options & Features:
• M Sport Package
• M Aerodynamic Exterior Styling
• M Sport Steering Wheel
• Sport Seats
• 2.0L TwinPower Turbo 4-Cylinder – 255 HP
• 8-Speed Sport Automatic Transmission
• xDrive All-Wheel Drive
• Heated Front Seats
• Heated Steering Wheel
• Power Front Seats with Driver Memory
• Power Sunroof
• BMW Live Cockpit
• Navigation System
• Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
• Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
• Rear View Camera
• Front & Rear Parking Sensors
• Blind Spot Monitoring
• Lane Departure Warning
• LED Headlights
• M Sport Alloy Wheels
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
$999* FINANCING FEES APPLY.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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B Town Auto Sales
844-902-5177
2022 BMW 3 Series