$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 BMW 5 Series
530i xDrive
2022 BMW 5 Series
530i xDrive
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
58,160KM
VIN WBA13BJ06NWX62742
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 58,160 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 BMW 530i xDrive Sedan
Finished in Black, this 2022 BMW 530i xDrive blends executive luxury, modern technology, and sporty driving dynamics. Its refined cabin, elegant styling, and intelligent all-wheel-drive system make it an excellent choice for daily commuting and long-distance travel.
Powered by a 2.0L TwinPower Turbocharged 4-Cylinder engine producing 248 horsepower, paired with an 8-Speed Automatic Transmission and xDrive All-Wheel Drive, the 530i delivers smooth acceleration, confident handling, and impressive efficiency. With 58,160 KM, this luxury sedan is ready for its next owner.
Factory Options & Features:
• 2.0L TwinPower Turbo 4-Cylinder – 248 HP
• 8-Speed Automatic Transmission
• xDrive All-Wheel Drive
• Heated Front Seats
• Heated Steering Wheel
• Power Front Seats with Driver Memory
• Power Glass Sunroof
• BMW Live Cockpit Professional
• Navigation System
• Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
• Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
• Blind Spot Monitoring
• Lane Departure Warning
• Front & Rear Parking Sensors
• Rear View Camera
• LED Headlights
• Comfort Access with Push-Button Start
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
$999* FINANCING FEES APPLY.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Finished in Black, this 2022 BMW 530i xDrive blends executive luxury, modern technology, and sporty driving dynamics. Its refined cabin, elegant styling, and intelligent all-wheel-drive system make it an excellent choice for daily commuting and long-distance travel.
Powered by a 2.0L TwinPower Turbocharged 4-Cylinder engine producing 248 horsepower, paired with an 8-Speed Automatic Transmission and xDrive All-Wheel Drive, the 530i delivers smooth acceleration, confident handling, and impressive efficiency. With 58,160 KM, this luxury sedan is ready for its next owner.
Factory Options & Features:
• 2.0L TwinPower Turbo 4-Cylinder – 248 HP
• 8-Speed Automatic Transmission
• xDrive All-Wheel Drive
• Heated Front Seats
• Heated Steering Wheel
• Power Front Seats with Driver Memory
• Power Glass Sunroof
• BMW Live Cockpit Professional
• Navigation System
• Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
• Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
• Blind Spot Monitoring
• Lane Departure Warning
• Front & Rear Parking Sensors
• Rear View Camera
• LED Headlights
• Comfort Access with Push-Button Start
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
$999* FINANCING FEES APPLY.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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B Town Auto Sales
844-902-5177
2022 BMW 5 Series