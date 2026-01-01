Menu
Account
Sign In
<span>Finished in a striking </span><span>Blue exterior</span><span>, this </span><strong>2022 BMW M4 Competition Cabriolet</strong><span><strong> delivers exhilarating open-top performance, aggressive styling, and premium luxury in one breathtaking package.</strong> Combining race-inspired engineering with everyday refinement, the M4 Competition Convertible offers thrilling acceleration and dynamic handling with the freedom of top-down driving.</span> <span>Powered by a </span><strong>3.0L Twin-Turbocharged Inline-6 engine producing 503 horsepower</strong><span><strong>,</strong> paired with an </span><span>8-Speed M Steptronic automatic transmission</span><span> and </span><span>Rear-Wheel Drive</span><span>, this </span><span>M4 Competition Cabriolet</span><span> delivers razor-sharp performance, precise handling, and an unforgettable driving experience. With </span><span>46,950 KM</span><span>, this high-performance convertible is ready for its next owner.</span> <strong>Factory Options & Features:</strong><span> • </span><span>3.0L Twin-Turbo Inline-6 – 503 HP</span><span> • </span><span>M Competition Package</span><span> • Convertible Soft Top • M Sport Exhaust System • Heated Front Seats • Heated Steering Wheel • Harman Kardon Premium Audio System • Navigation System • Apple CarPlay & Android Auto • 360° Camera System • Adaptive Cruise Control • Blind Spot Monitoring • Ambient Interior Lighting • Keyless Entry & Push Button Start</span> <strong>At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.</strong> <strong>$999* FINANCING FEES APPLY.</strong> <strong>Special Financing price: $ *</strong> <strong>Cash Price: $ *</strong> <strong>Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.</strong>

2022 BMW M4

46,950 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 BMW M4

Competition M xDrive

Watch This Vehicle
14272499

2022 BMW M4

Competition M xDrive

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 14272499
  2. 14272499
  3. 14272499
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
46,950KM
VIN WBS33BA07NCK11645

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 46,950 KM

Vehicle Description

Finished in a striking Blue exterior, this 2022 BMW M4 Competition Cabriolet delivers exhilarating open-top performance, aggressive styling, and premium luxury in one breathtaking package. Combining race-inspired engineering with everyday refinement, the M4 Competition Convertible offers thrilling acceleration and dynamic handling with the freedom of top-down driving.




Powered by a 3.0L Twin-Turbocharged Inline-6 engine producing 503 horsepower, paired with an 8-Speed M Steptronic automatic transmission and Rear-Wheel Drive, this M4 Competition Cabriolet delivers razor-sharp performance, precise handling, and an unforgettable driving experience. With 46,950 KM, this high-performance convertible is ready for its next owner.




Factory Options & Features:

• 3.0L Twin-Turbo Inline-6 – 503 HP

• M Competition Package

• Convertible Soft Top

• M Sport Exhaust System

• Heated Front Seats

• Heated Steering Wheel

• Harman Kardon Premium Audio System

• Navigation System

• Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

• 360° Camera System

• Adaptive Cruise Control

• Blind Spot Monitoring

• Ambient Interior Lighting

• Keyless Entry & Push Button Start







At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.




$999* FINANCING FEES APPLY.




Special Financing price: $ *

Cash Price: $ *




Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From B Town Auto Sales

Used 2022 BMW X6 M50i for sale in Mississauga, ON
2022 BMW X6 M50i 96,500 KM $59,888 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63 for sale in Mississauga, ON
2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63 25,543 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline for sale in Mississauga, ON
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 124,249 KM $19,888 + tax & lic

Email B Town Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

844-902-XXXX

(click to show)

844-902-5177

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2022 BMW M4