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2022 BMW M4
Competition M xDrive
2022 BMW M4
Competition M xDrive
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
46,950KM
VIN WBS33BA07NCK11645
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 46,950 KM
Vehicle Description
Finished in a striking Blue exterior, this 2022 BMW M4 Competition Cabriolet delivers exhilarating open-top performance, aggressive styling, and premium luxury in one breathtaking package. Combining race-inspired engineering with everyday refinement, the M4 Competition Convertible offers thrilling acceleration and dynamic handling with the freedom of top-down driving.
Powered by a 3.0L Twin-Turbocharged Inline-6 engine producing 503 horsepower, paired with an 8-Speed M Steptronic automatic transmission and Rear-Wheel Drive, this M4 Competition Cabriolet delivers razor-sharp performance, precise handling, and an unforgettable driving experience. With 46,950 KM, this high-performance convertible is ready for its next owner.
Factory Options & Features:
• 3.0L Twin-Turbo Inline-6 – 503 HP
• M Competition Package
• Convertible Soft Top
• M Sport Exhaust System
• Heated Front Seats
• Heated Steering Wheel
• Harman Kardon Premium Audio System
• Navigation System
• Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
• 360° Camera System
• Adaptive Cruise Control
• Blind Spot Monitoring
• Ambient Interior Lighting
• Keyless Entry & Push Button Start
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
$999* FINANCING FEES APPLY.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Powered by a 3.0L Twin-Turbocharged Inline-6 engine producing 503 horsepower, paired with an 8-Speed M Steptronic automatic transmission and Rear-Wheel Drive, this M4 Competition Cabriolet delivers razor-sharp performance, precise handling, and an unforgettable driving experience. With 46,950 KM, this high-performance convertible is ready for its next owner.
Factory Options & Features:
• 3.0L Twin-Turbo Inline-6 – 503 HP
• M Competition Package
• Convertible Soft Top
• M Sport Exhaust System
• Heated Front Seats
• Heated Steering Wheel
• Harman Kardon Premium Audio System
• Navigation System
• Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
• 360° Camera System
• Adaptive Cruise Control
• Blind Spot Monitoring
• Ambient Interior Lighting
• Keyless Entry & Push Button Start
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
$999* FINANCING FEES APPLY.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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B Town Auto Sales
844-902-5177
2022 BMW M4