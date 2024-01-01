$30,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 BMW X2
SUV No Accident //M Navigation Panoramic Roof Carplay
2022 BMW X2
SUV No Accident //M Navigation Panoramic Roof Carplay
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$30,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
66,241KM
VIN WBXYJ1C02N5U05761
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 66,241 KM
Vehicle Description
Apple Carplay, Navigation, Panoramic Roof, //M Package, Ambient Light, Heated Seats and Steering Wheel, Lane Departure Warning, Frontal Collision Warning, Park Aid! Former Daily Rental!
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Serving the Kitchener area, Tabangi Motors, located at 1436 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2, Canada, is your premier retailer of Preowned vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. Please utilize our various online resources and allow our excellent network of people to put you in your ideal car, truck or SUV today!
Tabangi Motors in Kitchener, ON treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
With an emphasis on style and handling abilities, this BMW X2 is created to be the ultimate driver's crossover SUV. This 2022 BMW X2 is for sale today in Kitchener.
With car-like handling, this impressive BMW X2 offers a luxury experience and dynamic driving characteristics in BMW's smallest crossover SUV. With an extensive list of premium features, a luxurious cabin and a sport look, this BMW X2 offers car like agility on any road surface and condition, and yet still has the quality and comfort you would expect in a BMW crossover SUV. Its extroverted shape in combination with its dynamic contours give this BMW X2 an extremely sporty personality. This SUV has 66,241 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 228HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://kitchener.tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Sport Seats
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Tracker System
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
10-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
Teleservices
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
ConnectedDrive services
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Frontal Collision Warning w/City Collision Mitigation
Exterior
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Runflat Tires
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
All-season tires
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Coloured Bodyside Insert, Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
61 L Fuel Tank
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
3.20 Axle Ratio
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 2.0L DOHC I4
GVWR: 2,145 kgs
Regenerative 150 Amp Alternator
Full-Time All-Wheel
419.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Media / Nav / Comm
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
7 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
2022 BMW X2