2022 BMW X5

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 7 , 6 6 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10530582

10530582 Stock #: 08728

08728 VIN: 5ymju0c05n9k08728

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Alpine White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 27,661 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Navigation System HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Safety TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Rearview Camera Additional Features USB port Driver Electric Seat Passenger Electric Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.