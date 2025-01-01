$20,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Buick Encore GX
Preferred Leather Heated Seats Carplay Remote Start
2022 Buick Encore GX
Preferred Leather Heated Seats Carplay Remote Start
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
83,026KM
VIN KL4MMCSL2NB023414
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 17426
- Mileage 83,026 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Forward Collision System, Backup Camera, Push Button Start, Remote Start!
Tabangi Motors is family-owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle and the best customer service. Serving the Kitchener area, Tabangi Motors is your premier retailer of pre-owned vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy, and financially advantageous. Please utilize our various online resources and allow our excellent network of people to put you in your ideal car, truck, or SUV today!
Tabangi Motors treats the needs of each customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if they are not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
This Buick Encore is ready to elevate the compact SUV class to new levels. This 2022 Buick Encore GX is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
With a fresh new look, an impressive powertrain, and an incredible list of modern features, this 2022 Buick Encore GX is more than just a boring compact SUV. It offers unique exterior styling with a sporty and fresh look, while remaining elegant and refined. The drivetrain provides a more engaging driving experience, while managing to be even more fuel efficient and the interior offers a supportive driving experience. No matter where you're headed, the Encore GX is sure to get you there in style!This SUV has 83,026 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 155HP 1.3L 3 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Back Up Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://kitchener.tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest-quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with a 2-year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! PRICE: Everyone deserves the best price on their new pre-owned vehicle without uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average, you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today! o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Power Liftgate
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start
Comfort
air
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
BACK UP CAMERA
Additional Features
Driver's Power Seat
AM / FM / CD Player
Forward Crash Sensor
