2022 Cadillac CT4-V

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 , 2 2 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10365405

10365405 Stock #: 0460536

0460536 VIN: 1G6D65RP5N0460536

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Satin Steel Metallic

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 5,228 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning AM/FM Radio Interior HEATED FRONT SEATS Safety Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Rearview Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.