2022 Cadillac Escalade

50 KM

$169,990

B Town Auto Sales

2022 Cadillac Escalade

2022 Cadillac Escalade

4WD 4dr Sport Platinum

2022 Cadillac Escalade

4WD 4dr Sport Platinum

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

50KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8277756
  • Stock #: 201767
  • VIN: 1GYS4GKL8NR201767

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 50 KM

Vehicle Description

HST and Licensing will be extra**


This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing are available for $699.


FINANCING AVAILABLE AT AS LOW AS 3.99% O.A.C


WE APPROVE EVERYONE-GOOD/BAD CREDIT, NEWCOMERS, STUDENTS.


PREVIOUSLY DECLINED BY BANK ? NO PROBLEM !!


LET THE EXPERIENCED PROFESSIONALS HANDLE YOUR CREDIT APPLICATION. 


APPLY FOR PRE-APPROVAL TODAY!!


AT B TOWN AUTO SALES WE ARE NOT ONLY CONCERNED ABOUT SELLING GREAT USED VEHICLES AT THE MOST COMPETITIVE PRICES AT OUR NEW LOCATION 6435 DIXIE RD UNIT 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. WE ALSO BELIEVE IN THE IMPORTANCE OF ESTABLISHING A LIFELONG RELATIONSHIP WITH OUR CLIENTS WHICH STARTS FROM THE MOMENT YOU WALK-IN TO THE DEALERSHIP. WE’RE HERE FOR YOU EVERY STEP OF THE WAY AND AIMS TO PROVIDE THE MOST PROMINENT, FRIENDLY AND TIMELY SERVICE WITH EACH EXPERIENCE YOU HAVE WITH US. YOU CAN THINK OF US AS BEING LIKE ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ WHERE YOU CAN ALWAYS COUNT ON US TO PROVIDE YOU WITH THE BEST AUTOMOTIVE CARE.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Passenger Airbag
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

