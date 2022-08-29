Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Cadillac Escalade

85 KM

Details Description Features

$156,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$156,900

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

Contact Seller
2022 Cadillac Escalade

2022 Cadillac Escalade

Sport Platinum

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Cadillac Escalade

Sport Platinum

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 9096325
  2. 9096325
  3. 9096325
  4. 9096325
  5. 9096325
  6. 9096325
  7. 9096325
  8. 9096325
  9. 9096325
  10. 9096325
  11. 9096325
  12. 9096325
  13. 9096325
  14. 9096325
  15. 9096325
  16. 9096325
  17. 9096325
  18. 9096325
  19. 9096325
  20. 9096325
  21. 9096325
  22. 9096325
  23. 9096325
  24. 9096325
  25. 9096325
  26. 9096325
  27. 9096325
  28. 9096325
  29. 9096325
  30. 9096325
  31. 9096325
  32. 9096325
Contact Seller

$156,900

+ taxes & licensing

85KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9096325
  • Stock #: 364822
  • VIN: 1GYS4GKL4NR364822

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Raven
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 364822
  • Mileage 85 KM

Vehicle Description


2022 CADILLAC ESCALADE SPORT PLATINUM

It is powered by a 6.2L V8 engine which gives you 420 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque. Engine is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Cadillac OLED Display includes 7.2" diagonal Control Panel, 14.2" diagonal Cluster Display and 16.9" diagonal Infotainment Screen. 

HST and licensing will be extra

Certification and e-testing are available for $699.



Financing Available at as low as 4.99% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.

Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From B Town Auto Sales

2019 Honda Civic SED...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 Volkswagen Jett...
 10 KM
$34,990 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Charger SXT
 221,127 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

Call Dealer

844-902-XXXX

(click to show)

844-902-5177

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory